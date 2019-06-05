The future of workplace collaboration: a Q&A with LogMeIn

Due to the explosion of collaboration technologies in recent years, a plethora of tools have become available that can aid communication and day-to-day activities in the workplace. However, many organisations are now suffering from having too many collaboration tools which is ultimately decreasing their productivity and hindering communication.

Organisations need to find a middle ground when adopting the right collaboration tools and use each according to their purpose. Many employees have different tech preferences and communication styles which organisations need to streamline by adopting an all-in-one solution.

The simplicity that this will create is second to none. Having an all-in-one solution will create greater efficiency and productivity to all organisations. The organisational impact of virtual meetings and virtual collaboration technologies will facilitate greater cooperation and will develop team decision making.

Ultimately, due to the growing trend of employees working remotely, a unified method needs to be adopted for companies to achieve peak collaboration how, where and when their employees choose to work.