Two-thirds of our readers plan to upgrade to Windows 10 in 2015

In the build up to the launch of Windows 10 in 12 days, we have produced a series of polls – to be more precise - related to Microsoft's forthcoming operating system.

Our first poll was about whether our readers will upgrade to Windows 10 in 2015. Given that the OS will be available for free to a year for people who run genuine versions of Windows 7 or Windows 8.1, results turned out to be surprising to say the least.

Only two thirds of the respondents in our survey said that they would upgrade to Windows 10 in the five remaining months of 2015.

Windows 10 will be free until the 29th of July 2016 and there is pretty much no excuse not to upgrade unless there are a few underlying issues that Microsoft hasn't addressed.

There are a number of reasons why you wouldn't want to upgrade to Windows 10. Not having the required license would be one as would the usual apprehension surrounding the launch of a new operating system.

Microsoft has confirmed that users will get a month to revert back to Windows 8.1 should they decide to upgrade to Windows 10.

More than 3000 TechRadar readers took part in the exercise, all of them UK based.

