Microsoft reveals Blue isn't a figment of our imaginations

And gears up for Build 2013 in San Francisco

Microsoft has decided to bring its Build developers conference south this year, announcing today that the annual gathering will occupy San Francisco's Moscone Center June 26 - June 28.

Here, devs will get a hearty dose of update news for its Windows properties. Intriguing enough, but Microsoft also decided to drop a little blue bombshell by officially acknowledging the rumored Blue update we've heard about - and seen - in recent weeks.

"With a remarkable foundation of products in market and a clear view of how we will evolve the company, product leaders across Microsoft are working together on plans to advance our devices and services, a set of plans referred to internally as 'Blue,'" wrote Frank X. Shaw, corporate vice president of corporate communications at Microsoft, in a blog post today.

Shaw was sure to point out that "Blue" will remain an internal term and consumers will hear a less pixelated moniker.

