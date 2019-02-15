Samsung launches first-ever US retail stores

As Samsung celebrates the ten year anniversary of its Galaxy line, the Korean hardware giant has announced that it will open its first retail stores in the US.

The company plans to open three Samsung Experience Stores at locations around the US with one at the Americana at Brand in Los Angeles, one at Roosevelt Field on Long Island in Garden City, New York and one at the Galleria in Houston, Texas.

Samsung's new retail stores will open on February 20, the same day the Galaxy S10 and the firm's foldable smartphone are unveiled at an event in San Francisco. The company also plans to launch pop-up stores at other malls throughout the US next month.

In 2013, Samsung partnered with Best Buy to offer minishops within the retailer's stores and in 2016 the company opened its Samsung 837 showroom in New York's Meatpacking District to provide consumers with demos of its products.

Samsung Experience

Samsung's new stores will not only allow customers to try out its products, they will actually be able to buy them as well as receive customer support and assistance including walk-in repair.

The company will use its new retail locations to push its other products besides smartphones including its TVs, tablets, wearables and SmartThings devices.

President and CEO of Samsung Electronics America, YH Eom explained the company's decision to launch its new retail stores in the US in an announcement, saying:

“Our new Samsung Experience Stores are spaces to experience and see Samsung technology brought to life, to empower people to do what they never thought was possible before. We want to build a ‘playground’ for Samsung fans—a place to learn about and try out all of the amazing new products we have to offer.”

Via CNET