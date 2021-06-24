Salesforce and AWS tighten up data sharing, interoperability

Salesforce and AWS have announced that they will significantly expand their strategic partnership to make it easier for customers to build and deploy business applications.

By combining the capabilities of the world's top cloud computing service and CRM platform, developers will now be able to build and launch custom applications that extend the power of both platforms.

Salesforce data and workflows can now be connected to solutions running on AWS while developers can also integrate AWS data and workflows into their Salesforce applications. At the same time though, Salesforce will also embed AWS services for voice, video, AI and machine learning directly into new applications for sales, service and industries.

Current AWS CEO and future Amazon CEO Andy Jassy explained how customers will benefit from Salesforce and AWS taking their partnership to the next level in a press release, saying:

“For more than five years, our customers have benefited from a tight relationship between AWS and Salesforce. Now, we are taking the partnership to the next level by integrating our offerings so developers using both AWS and Salesforce can build unified applications much faster and simpler than ever before. With this partnership, we are significantly simplifying developers’ lives and empowering them to develop applications however they want, from wherever they want globally, at any scale.”

Combining Salesforce and AWS capabilities

As a result of Salesforce and AWS' expanded partnership, customers will now be able to purchase out-of-the-box solutions directly from Salesforce and then consume the integrated AWS services on a pay-as-you-go basis.

Organizations worldwide currently rely on Salesforce to manage their customer relationships and build new applications that leverage the company's platform. However, many of them also use AWS for their compute, storage and database needs by utilizing Amazon Connect, Amazon Redshift, AWS Lambda and other technologies from the cloud giant.

Developers previously had to make use of custom integration code to combine Salesforce and AWS capabilities in their applications. Now though, they'll be able to use services from both companies seamlessly through new, unified platforms.

In addition to announcing the details of their expanded partnership, Salesforce and AWS also unveiled new low code and click-to-launch development tools to help accelerate the pace of creating custom applications. Salesforce's point-and-click development tools will operate using data from Amazon RDS or Amazon S3 as if the data was native in Salesforce.

All of the new products and integrations announced by both companies will be available next year and we'll likely hear further details as we get closer to their release.