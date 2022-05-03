PS5 stock shortages could last until 2024, according to Intel’s bleak prediction

Audio player loading…

PS5 stock shortages look set to continue, as Intel’s CEO Pat Gelsinger has predicted that the global chip and semiconductor crisis could continue well into 2024.

Gelsinger gave the rather worrying update to CNBC (thanks, VGC) and said that the chip shortage is now affecting the manufacturing machines that are responsible for creating chips in the first place.

"That’s part of the reason that we believe the overall semiconductor shortage will now drift into 2024, from our earlier estimates in 2023, just because the shortages have now hit equipment and some of those factory ramps will be more challenged," Gelsinger said.

Gelsinger previously predicted that the chip shortages, which have impacted PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch stock, would probably end in 2023, but now admits that there still won’t be enough chips to meet demand in the following years.

Gelsinger’s comments are at odds with those of AMD’s CEO Lisa Su, who previously said that the second half of 2022 would see a supply increase, which would hopefully result in more consoles being available for consumers to buy.

Unfortunately, though, despite seeing a clear uptick in Xbox Series X stock – a consequence of Microsoft apparently paying for chip priority at the factories – PS5 stock still isn’t readily available. PS5 restocks do occur, but they’re still infrequent and tend to sell out extremely quickly. Judging by Gelsinger’s prediction, this frustrating situation is set to continue.

Supply issues are now impeding PS5's success

(Image credit: Shutterstock/Hopix Art)

The lack of PS5 stock has resulted in a clear slump in PS5 sales. The console got off to a flying start, with the latest official figure stating that Sony had sold 17.3 million consoles as of December 31, 2021, but it’s now trailing behind the PS4 in terms of life to date sales.

Both Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch have outsold the PS5 in recent months, much of which is down to the fact people simply can’t get their hands on Sony’s system. And that’s a shame because, in terms of software, Sony has released a number of big hitters after a quiet holiday period. Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Forbidden West, and Uncharted: The Legacy of Thieves Collection have all been released this year.

With Sony planning to release the PSVR 2, a virtual reality accessory to its $499 console, the company – and gamers – will be hoping the situation improves in the months ahead.