Pentax unveils 'ultra thin' Optio S1

The 14-megapixel Pentax Optio S1 uses a CCD-shift-type SR (Shake Reduction) mechanism for sharper pictures.

Pentax has launched the 'ultra thin' Optio S1 compact camera which boasts a 14-megapixel sensor and a 5x optical zoom (28-140mm equivalent).

The Pentax Optio S1 uses a CCD-shift-type SR (Shake Reduction) mechanism, which Pentax claims produces sharper pictures even in shake-prone shooting conditions.

When it detects low-lighting conditions in still-image shooting, Pentax says the Optio S1 automatically raises the sensitivity to as high as ISO 6400, making it possible to use a higher shutter speed to minimise camera shake.

Other features include HD video capability at up to 30 frames per second, a 2.7in LCD screen, 22 difference scene modes and a range of creative filters, such as an HDR filter.

The Pentax Optio S1 comes in black, chrome and green and will be available later this month, priced £119.99.