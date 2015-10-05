What to expect at Microsoft's Surface Pro 4 event

The Surface Pro 4 is likely the star attraction of the show. With a slim tablet form factor, removable keyboard dock and pen, the Surface Pro franchise already played inspiration for Apple's rival iPad Pro. Here are some rumors that we've heard over the past several months that could make the Surface Pro 4 even better.

For starters, the device could arrive with Intel's sixth generation Core Skylake processors, which means better processing performance, faster graphics and longer battery life. Skylake already comes with support for Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C, and it's unclear if Microsoft will adopt either of the reversible connectors.

If USB-C is chosen, the port could bring faster data transfer speeds when connecting an external drive. The slimmer standard means Microsoft could even load multiple USB-C ports on the Surface to alleviate the port shortage on the current Surface Pro 3, which comes with a Mini DisplayPort and single USB port. Even replacing the Mini DisplayPort with a second USB-C port opens the Surface Pro 4 to more connectivity options as the port can handle power, display and traditional USB I/O functionality.

Additionally, the bezels may become even smaller, which may help keep the overall tablet footprint small if Microsoft chooses to debut a second, larger Surface Pro 4 model with a 14-inch screen size, up from the 12-inch on today's Surface Pro 3. It's unclear if Microsoft will increase the screen resolution to compete against the iPad Pro's 2,732 x 2,048 resolution Retina display.

Microsoft may also improve the Surface Pen's accuracy or slim down its form factor to more effectively compete against the Apple Pencil.