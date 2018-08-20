Is your router a cybersecurity risk?

Internet routers could be affected by a major security flaw that could let hackers infiltrate your home network.

Research from TheBestVPN found vulnerabilities in routers from some of the biggest device manufacturers around today, including those from NetGear, D-Link and ZTE.

The research team found that all three contained software flaws that could allow malicious access, which TheBestVPN says could result in, "a complete takeover of your router".

Router security

The team says that the hack process is relatively straightforward, with the criminals simply needing to create a page with a basic javascript or html form.

When a user clicks on this or lands on the webpage, external functionalities can be launched, allowing personal data can be exploited.

The launch can even be triggered by visiting a single website or image, meaning users will need to be on their guard constantly.

TheBestVPN names the Netgear DGN2200 and DGN2200M, Dlink DIR-300, and ZTE F660 as the products found to be at risk, but warns other models could also be affected.

The company is warning users to patch their routers immediately, and exercise caution when going online - with a VPN also advised.