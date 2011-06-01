Web traffic set to hit a zettabyte by 2015

Cisco researchers claims that global web traffic will hit a zettabyte by 2015 – the equivalent of a trillion gigabytes.

Cisco made this incredible claim as part of its annual report on the state of the web.

The main traffic boost will be due to an additional three billion web users worldwide by 2015.

15 billion connected devices

This, in addition to an increasing array of smartphones and tablets hooking up to the internet, means that over 15 billion devices will be connected by 2015.

Interestingly, Cisco notes that in 2010, 97 per cent of web connections were from computers. This is estimated to drop to 87 per cent in 2015.

In terms of broadband speeds, Cisco claims that average global broadband speed will increase from 7Mbps in 2010 to 28Mbps in 2015.

Brits will get an average of 29Mbps by 2015, claims the report.

Via Cisco.com