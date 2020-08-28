Here's the cheapest office chair with arms we could find

FDW Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair - $44.99 at Amazon

(roughly £40)

Office chairs are in high demand with the rise of remote working, but they can be seriously expensive. This mesh office chair from FDW combines a professional aesthetic with an affordable price tag.View Deal

With millions around the world working from home for the foreseeable future, many will be looking to make improvements to their home office - and should take a glance at this FDW office chair from Amazon.

This is the most affordable chair around that comes with lumbar support, arm rests and a nylon mesh back. At just under $50 from Amazon (roughly £40), it is quite the bargain - especially when you factor in free delivery (restocking fees may apply).

Sadly, it is available in only one color (black) and, in general, like in so many product categories influenced by the current pandemic, prices have been going up rather than down.

The vendor claims the chair offers a breathable mesh seat that will keep you comfortable, even during prolonged sessions.

As expected, this ergonomic office chair also has all the features you'd expect from an entry level model: 360-degree rotation, height adjustable, gas lift, tension control and a classic design.

It can support up to 250 pounds (113kg) and is 20 inches deep and about 22 inches wide, making it ideal for a compact home office setup.

Bear in mind, this chair will arrive flat packed, so is probably not the best choice if you can't handle a little light DIY.

Bear in mind