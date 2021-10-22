GTA Trilogy remaster releases in November, and the improvements are huge

The GTA Trilogy, better known as Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition (good lord, that's a mouthful), finally has a release date, putting an end to the months of speculation on whether the remasters even exist, and when we'll get to play them.

Packing in Grand Theft Auto 3, as well as its much-lauded follow-ups Vice City and San Andreas, this definitive re-release will be out digitally, worldwide, on November 11, 2021 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Additionally, arguably the best game of the trilogy, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas - The Definitive Edition, is coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one. The two prequels, however, don't appear to be sharing this advantage on Microsoft's console. Plus, Grand Theft Auto 3 - The Definitive Edition is coming to the PlayStation Now subscription service on December 7.

GTA 6 news and rumors: when will Grand Theft Auto 6 be announced?

Best GTA games: the Grand Theft Auto series ranked ahead of GTA 6

Each game in the trilogy has been remastered in the Unreal Engine, and feature all-new lighting and higher resolution textures, increased draw distances, allowing us to see even more of the map at a glance than what was possible on the original PS2 hardware.

Additionally, all three games have revamped controls, bringing them more in line with GTA 5. Specifically, movement, camera and targeting controls have been overhauled, which should make them more playable than ever and more palatable to modern audiences who may not yet have played these groundbreaking first 3D outings.

We were surprised to learn, originally, that the trilogy was rumored to be coming to Nintendo Switch. That's now been confirmed, too, and this version even features exclusive features like touch screen and gyroscopic controls, likely to help aiming feel more fluid.