Gemalto makes 5G SIM card available to operators

Gemalto says its “world-first” 5G SIM card will allow mobile operators to pursue new opportunities afforded by next generation networks while protecting customers against existing and future threats.

The Dutch cybersecurity firm says it was worked closely with industry stakeholders during the development of the SIM card, involving them through the standardisation, prototyping and testing phases.

5G will be a fifth of all UK mobile traffic by 2022

These could be the first 5G phones

What is 5G? Everything you need to know

Gemalto 5G SIM

It adds that the Gemalto 5G SIM card adheres to 3GPP and SIMalliance recommendations and will be available in all SIM form factors – standard SIM, M2M SIM and eSIM – during the first half of 2019. This is a major boost to operators looking to launch 5G this year.

“The 5G SIM provides the foundation of trust in this next generation mobile network for operators and other stakeholders in the eco-system” said Emmanuel Unguran, head of Gemalto’s Mobile Services & IoT Business Unit.

“It will help operators unleash the full 5G potential, maximize their network investments, and simplify new service deployment with full backward compatibility to previous 3G/4G technology.”

The security benefits of the Gemalto SIM include enhanced protection against hacking and the full anonymisation of subscriber data that eliminates potential misuse and ensures operators comply with the EU’s General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR). The Gemalto 5G SIM also ensures seamless roaming, helping operators to maximise revenue opportunities.

The first 5G mobile broadband services are set to go live later this year, including in the UK where EE, O2, Three and Vodafone have all confirmed plans to launch in 2019. It is thought that by 2022, more than a quarter of all mobile traffic in the UK will be carried by a 5G network.