War Games! U.S. military turning Oculus Rift into cyber weapon

Rift concept shows how hackers could see networks in 3D

The possibilities for the Oculus Rift are so vast and wide-ranging it was somewhat inevitable those involved in the defence businesses would strap on the headset and it exploit it for their own means.

Even less surprisingly, it's the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) who've figured out a way to harness the power of the Facebook-owned technology.

DARPA has released a proof-of-concept demo which may eventually allow to cybersoliders to use the Oculus Rift to view computer networks in three dimensional space, making them easier to attack.

Remember when people were just excited about Virtual Reality gaming?

