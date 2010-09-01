Trending
Microsoft confirms new Xbox 360 pad

New redesigned Xbox controller out soon

New Xbox 360 controller out in US in November and Europe in February 2011
Microsoft has confirmed that a new Xbox 360 controller will be released this coming November.

The new pad, pictured here, will be out on November 9 in the US, where it will cost $64.99 (£42.25).

However, European gamers will have to wait all the way through until February 2011 to get their mitts on Microsoft's latest Xbox pad.

Unless you fancy a trip to NYC over the Christmas holidays, that is…

Ideal for beat-em-ups,

"The Xbox 360 Wireless Controller with Play & Charge Kit - with Transforming D-pad will be available beginning early 2011 in the UK," said a Microsoft spokesperson.

You can see Major Nelson's demo video below to get a better idea of the few minor design changes to the new Xbox pad.

Perhaps the biggest change is the fact that the d-pad raises up when rotated 90 degrees – ideal for combo-tapping beat-em-ups and the like.

