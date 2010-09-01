Microsoft confirms new Xbox 360 pad

Microsoft has confirmed that a new Xbox 360 controller will be released this coming November.
The new pad, pictured here, will be out on November 9 in the US, where it will cost $64.99 (£42.25).
However, European gamers will have to wait all the way through until February 2011 to get their mitts on Microsoft's latest Xbox pad.
Unless you fancy a trip to NYC over the Christmas holidays, that is…
Ideal for beat-em-ups,
"The Xbox 360 Wireless Controller with Play & Charge Kit - with Transforming D-pad will be available beginning early 2011 in the UK," said a Microsoft spokesperson.
You can see Major Nelson's demo video below to get a better idea of the few minor design changes to the new Xbox pad.
Perhaps the biggest change is the fact that the d-pad raises up when rotated 90 degrees – ideal for combo-tapping beat-em-ups and the like.
Via CVG