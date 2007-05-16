PlayStation 3 console set for games boost

Sony PlayStation 3 owners are in for a treat year, with a volley of top games titles hitting the shelves over the coming months. That's according to the head of Sony's gaming arm in North America.

Sales of the console have been especially poor in the US - it still lags far behind the PlayStation 2, as well as its next-generation rivals the Nintendo Wii and the Xbox 360 . This has been due to a high retail price and a frustrating lack of quality games.

But according to Jack Tretton, CEO of Sony Computer Entertainment in the US, this is all going to change.

He said that over the next year, the PS3 is to bag at least 15 exclusive games that won't come out on the Xbox 360 or the Nintendo Wii.

New games promise

Some of the exclusive PS3 games that are slated for release this year are MLB: The Show which is Sony's newly released baseball title, Warhawk and a dungeons and dragons-style fighting game called Lair.

Curiously though despite the renewed emphasis on games, Sony says it expects software shipments to fall below the 250 million mark over the next year, thanks largely to a falling interest in its PlayStation 2.