Dropbox now lets you create Google Docs, Sheets and more

Working with the web-based files across multiple online tools is about to get a whole lot easier for Dropbox users as the company announced at Google Cloud Next '19 that it is bringing direct support for Google Docs, Sheets and Slides to its platform.

The new feature is now available in open beta for Dropbox Business customers and users can opt-in by visiting the company's signup page.

After signing in to both Google and Dropbox, users will be able to create and store Docs, Sheets and Slides files in any Dropbox folder right alongside their other files.

Additionally, you'll be able to search for Docs, Sheets and Slides files from within Dropbox as well as create new files directly from its website or within its apps for Windows and Mac. Users will even be able to open Word, Excel or PowerPoint files from Dropbox in Google's apps and save them back to the service in their original format.

Automatic access

Sharing and real-time co-editing are at the very heart of Google's web-based productivity apps and Dropbox is bringing this same functionality to its service.

When a user adds a Docs, Sheets or Slides file to a Dropbox folder, other users who have access to that folder will automatically be granted access without the need to leave Dropbox. You can also share files on a one-off basis without adding them to a shared folder.

The new feature will allow Dropbox users to manage access to files by granting recipients the ability to edit or view their documents. These permissions can be set to team-only or to anyone in case your sharing files with users outside of your Dropbox Business team.

Users will also be notified to comments made in Docs, Sheets and Slides files through Dropbox notifications so that they can stay up up to date without having to check multiple places.