Cloud security and the evolution of attack methods

In one sense, the tactics used by hackers haven’t really changed – they still get by looking for lapses, and exploiting those gaps. What’s changed, however, is the technology and the speed with which they can discover weaknesses. There are still a lot of less glamourous things that you have to do to keep your company – and your data – secure. It’s just like flossing, or brushing your teeth – it’s not the sexiest thing, but it’s core for dental hygiene. It’s not exciting; it’s just what you have to do to ensure you’re on top of things.

Nowadays, it’s definitely harder to keep up with hackers; there are just so many more ways to exploit gaps – a larger surface vector to cover, if you will, especially on the cloud side of things. There are so many different knobs you can turn, and it’s a lot to keep track of. Which is why it’s so important to put governance in place, and to use proactive policies that continuously monitor your cloud environment for vulnerabilities and security risks.