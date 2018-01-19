Brother’s new laser printers promise to be nippy and easy on your wallet

Brother has unleashed a host of new printers and all-in-ones (multifunction printers), with nine models targeted at small and home offices having gone on sale.

These are Brother’s next-generation monochrome laser printers. The full list of devices comprises of three printers: the Brother HL-L2350DW, HL-L2370DW and HL-L2370DW XL. Then there are three multifunction devices capable of printing, copying and scanning: the Brother HL-L2390DW, HL-L2395DW and DCP-L2550DW.

Another three all-in-ones further add fax capability: the Brother MFC-L2710DW, MFC-L2750DW and MFC-L2750DW XL. The latter two also have a color touchscreen, as does the HL-L2395DW.

The company promises that all of these devices offer a host of smart features including mobile printing capabilities, and that they boast ‘class-leading’ print speeds (of either 32 pages per minute, or 36 ppm depending on the exact model).

They also offer a paper capacity of up to 250-sheets, with some machines benefiting from a 50-sheet Automatic Document Feeder (all of the fax-capable MFPs, and also the DCP-L2550DW). All models are capable of automatic duplex printing (i.e. printing on both sides of the paper).

Toner top-up

Another smart addition across the range is auto-fulfillment with options including Brother Refresh and Amazon Dash Replenishment, meaning that replacement toner cartridges will automatically be shipped before the printer runs dry.

It’s further worth noting that the two ‘XL’ devices ship with enough toner in the box to last for up to two years’ worth of printing, Brother says.

These printers are available now and aim to be easy on the wallet, with the entry-level Brother HL-L2350DW starting at $120 in the US, or £143 in the UK.