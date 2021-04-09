Bitdefender Antivirus Plus: what is it and what’s included?

Figuring out how to select the antivirus for your needs can be difficult. There are countless providers out there, and most of these have a suite of options to select from.

One popular antivirus software provider is Bitdefender, which caters to personal and business users across the world. In this article, we take a close look at the entry-level Bitdefender Antivirus Plus package to help you determine whether it’s right for your purposes.

What is Bitdefender Antivirus Plus?

Bitdefender Antivirus Plus is one of Bitdefender’s best value products. It’s quite basic, but it includes everything you will need to protect your computer against malware, adware, spyware, and other viruses.

However, there are notable omissions. Web security features are quite limited, there’s no firewall, and parental controls are absent. If you need any of these, you may consider using either the Bitdefender Total Security or the Internet Security package.

What devices can I use Bitdefender Antivirus Plus on?

Bitdefender Antivirus Plus is designed solely as a Windows antivirus package. To run it, you will need a minimum of Windows 7 with Service Pack 1, 2.5 GB of hard drive space, and 2 GB of RAM. If you need mobile or Mac OS protection, you will need to use another of Bitdefender’s products as mentioned above.

If you do go with the Antivirus Plus software, there are various subscription options. Purchase support for up to ten devices at a time and pay for one, two, or three years up-front.

Bitdefender Antivirus Plus: what features does it have?

Despite being a relatively basic, lightweight security program, Bitdefender Antivirus Plus still comes with a decent selection of advanced features. Some of the most noteworthy are listed below:

Real-time data protection

At the end of the day, the main purpose of an antivirus program is to protect your computer and its files from malicious third parties, and Bitdefender Antivirus Plus does this well. It’s at the forefront of antivirus technology, providing up-to-date real-time protection against everything from trojans and worms to ransomware and spyware.

Vulnerability assessment

One extremely useful tool is the Antivirus Plus vulnerability assessment. Basically, this is designed to scan your computer, looking for any security holes and vulnerabilities that could leave you open to attack. These include things such as missing security patches, outdated software, and more.

Online anti-phishing tools

Although Bitdefender Antivirus Plus doesn’t come with great online protection, there are still some notable tools. The anti-phishing feature is excellent, identifying and tagging potentially dangerous websites pretending to be trustworthy and legitimate.

Rescue environment

The Antivirus Plus package comes with a full Rescue Environment that’s designed to help you remove advanced malware. Basically, you will be able to restart your computer within the specialized Rescue Environment for straightforward malware removal and device restoration.

Privacy features

There are various privacy features included with Bitdefender Antivirus Plus to help you maintain your digital identity without the risk of data theft. For example, the password manager enables you to store sensitive information in a secure cyber-vault, the file shredder provides a great way to permanently delete data, and the company's VPN allows you to browse the web in private.

How good is Bitdefender?

All things considered, Bitdefender is one of the highest-rated antivirus and security software providers in the world. And its overall service is excellent as well.

The user interface is very intuitive and easy to navigate. You shouldn’t have any problems getting set up, even if you’re an absolute tech newbie. And what’s more, the Antivirus Plus package uses minimal computer resources, which means that you shouldn’t have any trouble running it alongside other programs. Of course, there are some advanced features missing, but that’s to be expected with low-end plans - you'll need an all-singing all-dancing internet security suite for more.

Ultimately, Bitdefender Antivirus Plus is an excellent option for those looking for a budget antivirus and security program that works well and is backed by a great reputation.