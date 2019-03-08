5G and a better-connected world

5G is seen as the big enabler- it has the capacity to do great things for industry and society and the impact will be massive. Not only will we be able to be connected to people around the world, but we will be able to be connected to every object and thing too. This can include anything from your garage door being connected to your GPS, all the way through to self-driving cars. Businesses, large and small, will also benefit massively. The introduction of wearable technologies into healthcare will allow practitioners to constantly monitor their patients, whilst office workers could see a more agile way of working- and perhaps even the end of the traditional 9-5.

One thing that’s for sure is that 5G has so much potential and is sure to create a more connected ecosystem.