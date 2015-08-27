How to pick up cheap movies on iTunes every day

You would think, in the day and age of digital content, that it would cost less to pick up a digital file than a blu-ray disc, given it's little more than a collection of ones and zeroes transferred via the internet.

But the sad truth is that in many cases, you'll still need to pay as much for a digital movie as you would a printed disc, especially with sales.

The good news is that there's an easy way to save a good chunk of change picking up digital movies, thanks to 20th Century Fox.

The app, Movie of the Day, is updated every day with a new film on sale. Pricing varies from region to region, and film to film, but the standard deal seems to be around the AU$3.99 / US$6.99 / £4.99 mark.

The movies on offer vary in quality, with older classics like the first two Die Hard films and Fight Club to more recent releases like The Secret Life of Walter Mitty.

But given the movie changes every day, there's sure to be something from the Fox catalogue to tickle your fancy.