Lenovo Legion Go hits its best ever price in this Prime Day Deal

Want an absolute bargain on a high-end gaming handheld? Then you’re in luck; you can currently get your mitts on the Lenovo Legion Go at Amazon for £569 (was £699), which is the lowest price we’ve ever seen the handheld console going for.

While the Lenovo Legion Go has seen a few discounts since its release last October, it’s only come anywhere near this low once before, when it hit £589, making it one of those Amazon Prime Day deals you really should not miss. In comparison, other retailers are charging much more, with both Argos and Currys listing it at £599, meaning you really are unlikely to get a better deal elsewhere.

Today's best Lenovo Legion Go deal

Lenovo Legion Go: was £699 now £569 at Amazon

This is a fantastic Lenovo Legion Go deal, especially given the handheld's premium hardware and Steam Deck-trouncing specs. For this bargain price, you’ll be getting an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme CPU and 16GB RAM, meaning it should run all but the most demanding PC games with ease. Its 512GB SSD gives you plenty of room to install your whole library and those innovative controllers will let you play both console and desktop titles without needing a single accessory. Price check: Currys - £599.99 | Argos - £599.99 US price: Amazon - $598.99

Calling this handheld a ‘performance powerhouse’ in our Lenovo Legion Go review was no hyperbole. Its AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme CPU and 16GB RAM mean it can handle everything from indie games to super-demanding AAA titles, while its granular fan and performance control help you max out its battery life while getting the best gaming experience. After all, we gave it 4.5 stars out of 5 for a reason.

However, probably the most eye-catching feature has to be its removable Joy-Con-esque controllers. Giving you more ways to play, these can be used in handheld mode and as separate, nunchuck-style pads. But the most innovative function is that one of them can also be slotted into a cradle, allowing it to be used as a wireless mouse and giving you precise control for FPS and strategy games.

