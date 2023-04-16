Remote Payroll review

If you’re in need of a beefy solution for handling payroll and HR services and don’t mind paying a premium for the experience then Remote is an ideal candidate. It can be tweaked to suit different geographic locations too, meaning it’ll function perfectly no matter if you’re in the US, the UK or any other point around the globe.

Business and larger corporations have flocked to Remote Payroll, simply because it has a very powerful feature set, albeit at a higher cost than many rivals. And, while there’s no shortage of best payroll software (opens in new tab) providers on the market, sometimes you need a little more potency to get the job done. If you’re running a larger organisation then Remote Payroll makes an awful lot of sense.

Remote Payroll comes with an extensive list of features, which can help business owners tackle every facet of their onboarding needs. The functionality within Remote Payroll means workflow is pretty much seamless too. It can also be tweaked to suit different country requirements, with functionality that can be similarly adapted to meet local laws.

Remote Payroll: Plans and pricing

One thing to remember with Remote Payroll is that it’s a product aimed at companies with more comprehensive requirements. While this means you get tools that allow your business to handle payroll, tax and human resources, as well as compliance, the price tag is higher as a result. It can also be a little confusing to work out costs with the likes of Employer of Record and Contractor Management options adding in additional prices.

Lookout for Remote’s low-end package if you’ve got less demanding needs, which kicks off in basic, no-nonsense form at $349 per employee monthly. If you’re keen to shave a little off that then aim to pay up front, which will trim 14% off the annual cost. This is perfectly tailored for US requirements, with all of the tools needed to tackle the needs of employees and there’s the ability to deal with contractors too.

However, Remote Payroll isn’t a simple, off-the-shelf software solution compared to some payroll package rivals. Indeed, you’ll really want to converse with Remote sales staff in order to get a tailored quote, especially if you need to tap into the powerful features provided by its Global Payroll and Remote Enterprise features. There’s the basic plan for simpler needs, but the whole point of Remote Payroll is being able to exploit its more potent features.

Remote Payroll: Features

One of the most impressive and convenient aspects of Remote Payroll is its truly global appeal. If you’re running a large operation Remote Payroll can handle payroll calculations, handle local tax deductions and reporting, social security needs, benefit deductions, expenses and time-off requests. Remote Payroll is able to generate payslips, calculate bonuses, produce reports and meet any localised compliance needs.

In order to do all of this safely and securely there’s also secure document storage, which effectively turns Remote Payroll into a complete software solution. You’ll pay a premium for the more advanced features, but Remote Payroll is ideally suited to business and corporations that have more of a global focus and which are represented in different countries around the world.

Remote Payroll: Interface and in-use

Despite its powerful array of features and functions you’ll find that the Remote Payroll interface is a visual treat. There’s a cool use of colour, which is minimalist but effective, especially when it comes to highlighting the menu bar on the right-hand side of the interface.

You co-ordinate tasks using a core dashboard, which then allows quick and easy access to functions, with easy to decipher icons supported by text and linking to the likes of Team, Onboarding and Time Off under the ‘People’ option or Run Payroll, Payroll History and Pay Contractors under ‘Payments’.

There is also access to wider company details, vital documents and an app marketplace too, for anyone wanting to add in extra functionality. Currently, that means it’s possible to integrate Remote Payroll with the likes of BambooHR and Greenhouse as a couple of examples. A Settings tab also lets you carry out tweaks and personalisation requests depending on things like location, number of employees and so on.

Remote Payroll: Support

With anyone using Remote Payroll likely to be running a more complex operation there’s every possibility support will be needed from time to time. In that respect, Remote Payroll does the decent thing and has a help center and support hub. However, some users report that it would be more beneficial to have a wider range of contact options.



Getting through to support staff via email is all well and good, but sometimes an easier direct approach can be more effective, especially if it’s in relation to a pressing payroll or HR matter. Nevertheless, Remote Payroll is on a par with many rivals in this sector.

Remote Payroll: Security

It comes as no surprise to see that Remote Payroll has been purchased by many well-known business names across the globe. That alone is always a good indication that Remote Payroll meets every requirement when it comes to security. The other big appeal with Remote Payroll is that it can work in any location around the globe.



As a result, the software is tailored to suit its region, meeting all compliance and local law requirements. In addition, considering one of its main features is handling payroll, employees can also expect dependable handling of their wages, tax and benefit considerations.

Remote Payroll: The competition

Business owners with more complex needs should bypass some of the players at the lower end of the payroll software spectrum and head further up the chart. This means looking at the likes of SurePayroll and ADP Run. Much like Remote Payroll, these software options come with beefier features and functions, with pricier package options to match.



However, ADP Run is a decent bet if you fall into the small business category with its easy tax filing and administration tools. It’s cheaper too, but there are compromises to be had as a result. SurePayroll is similarly appealing to anyone with a start-up or enterprise arrangement to handle, but its small business appeal starts to dwindle if more complicated affairs are the order of the day.

Remote Payroll: Final Verdict

With its premium price tag, Remote Payroll isn't as well suited to small business users as many of the more affordable options out there. Where it does excel though is catering for global operations, which need to have customised payroll and HR tools at their disposal while meeting the needs of local legislation.

There are countless tools within the interface, all of which look and feel like they’ve been designed with usability at their core. Considering it’s potency, Remote Payroll is easy to manage and works no matter what the level of employee requirement is. The only thing that might put some off is the price point allowing you to do so.