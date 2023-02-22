RealOffice360 CRM review

RealOffice360 CRM is designed to help real estate teams manage customer records and communications while enabling workflows that accelerate deals through the pipeline.

The best CRM for real estate (opens in new tab) combines core CRM functionality, such as contact and pipeline management, with industry-specific features that help realtors nourish client relationships and close more deals. RealOffice360 CRM (opens in new tab) offers an intuitive real estate-focused software suitable for small-to-midsize businesses that want to easily update customer and property details while tracking individual agent progress.

RealOffice360 reviews such as the one below can help you figure out whether this system’s features, usability, support, and pricing plans suit your current business needs.

RealOffice360 CRM: Plans and pricing

RealOffice360 CRM offers four main plans, including a forever-free plan with basic functionality for realtors who are starting out or have a small client base.

For its paid plans, RealOffice360 CRM bills on a monthly or annual basis. For Premium, it’s $29 per month billed monthly, versus $19 per month billed annually; for Team, it’s $50 per month billed monthly, versus $40 per month billed annually. Or, get a discount of 20 to 34% when paying upfront by the year.

A free 14-day trial is offered for the Premium and Team plans.

For the Brokerage plan, you must contact the provider for a bespoke plan and pricing.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Plans and pricing for RealOffice360 Header Cell - Column 0 Free Premium Team Brokerage Monthly cost (billed monthly) $0 $29 $50; additional users $25/user/month Bespoke Yearly cost (billed yearly) $0 $228 (save 34% compared to monthly billing) $480 (save 20% compared to monthly billing); additional users $240/user/year Bespoke Number of users One user only One user only Two users Bespoke Who it’s best for Individual realtors who want to keep track of clients and deals Growing businesses that need all data in one place Teams with advanced collaboration needs Brokerage businesses that need a white-label CRM Unlimited contacts ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Task workflows X ✓ ✓ ✓ Team management X X ✓ ✓

RealOffice360 CRM: Features

We’ve tested RealOffice360’s CRM tools, from basic contact imports to the more time-consuming workflow editing, and found that they do a straightforward job up to a point. While the program’s user interface is accessible, customizing page layouts is not possible. Below, we outline its top-line features and the benefits you can expect to get.

Client Management

You can add unlimited contacts on all RealOffice360 CRM plans, which you won’t get with many CRM solutions. Uploading records is done via .csv upload or integration with Google Contacts only, so, for instance, you can’t sync contacts from Microsoft Outlook.

Relationship labels—such as partner or housemate—are used to link contacts, which is useful if, say, a client’s significant other calls for sale updates. You can also add property details, link them to contacts and pipeline stages, and assign them to one or more agents.

Pipeline management

The pipeline management feature, also known as deal tracking, is basic but effective. It lacks the complexity of competitors such as Insightly (opens in new tab), which has overviews of multiple pipelines and automated pipeline progression based on triggers.

However, RealOffice CRM’s intuitive design when performing drag-and-drop, adding new deals, and linking deals to contacts and properties means agents can achieve tasks quickly without getting sidetracked.

Task workflow

Each deal stage has a customizable workflow, with tasks such as Sign Listing Agreement, which help optimize agents’ close rates by providing a clear progression and automated notifications. Recurring reminders can also be set for events, including client birthdays, helping to solidify customer relationships.

Achieving tasks is aided by generous file storage varying from from 100MB, on the Free plan, to 100GB on the Team plan. Having essential documents, such as rental agreements and customer records, on the same platform, can help save time and increase success rates.

Lead generation

Premium plans and above include integrations with Mailchimp and Google Contacts, enabling you to set up and track email marketing campaigns straight from your CRM. Your team can prioritize and progress relationships with warm leads based on statistics such as email open rates.

Furthermore, RealOffice360 CRM includes integration with multiple website providers, such as Wordpress, and real estate lead sources, such as iHomeFinder, so you can add new records from your website or partner lead generators.

RealOffice360 CRM: Interface and in use

A name and work email is all you need to start the RealOffice360 CRM free 14-day trial. A pop-up window navigates briefly through the main features, including contact imports and task management. A side navigation bar provides intuitive access to Contacts, Pipeline, Transactions, Schedule, and Settings, while a top-level search bar is ever-present for a quick lookup.

There are some minor design flaws, such as the Get Started button occupying the dashboard corner, even after tutorials are completed. But, overall, new users should find it straightforward to start using the CRM after signup.

Complete CRM beginners will still find RealOffice very easy to use. When managing your pipeline, for instance, adding a new deal is one click away, and you can seamlessly rename stages by clicking on their existing labels. Drag-and-drop functionality takes prospects or properties from one stage to the next with ease.

Overall, however, features take too long to fully load—for example, dashboard elements appeared after 3 seconds, with an internet download speed of 17 Mbps.

Customization is not a strong suit for RealOffice360 CRM—for instance, you can’t create personalized data fields in contact records. Furthermore, little control over pipeline report contents means you can’t filter data according to business needs—say, analyzing closed deals for 2-bed apartments in a certain town.

However, some flexibility exists in pipeline workflows, where you can edit and schedule tasks according to the deal stage. Task reminders enable agents to take action, thus ensuring deals don’t slip through the cracks.

On Team plans and above, you can delegate and track individual workflows, helping to identify high performers and pipeline bottlenecks, which can be particularly valuable for businesses with multiple business units and locations. Team managers have a business-level overview and can assign properties, tasks, and sales commissions to their teams, which individual users track via their dashboards.

RealOffice360 is also able to set and allocate agent commissions based on deal value, a feature that realtors often find lacking in less industry-specific CRM programs such as Zoho CRM (opens in new tab). Overall, RealOffice360 CRM would add value to real estate businesses due to its targeted set of tools, though niche needs like lead qualification could benefit from more specialized solutions, such as BoomTown (opens in new tab).

RealOffice360 CRM: Support

Customer support is available by chat and email from Monday to Friday, 11 am to 7 pm ET. On the free plan, the response time is under 48 hours, while paid plans and premium trials get priority support—which, for our inquiry, was within 3 hours. A robust help center and FAQ list are also available.

RealOffice360 CRM: Security

Your RealOffice360 CRM data is secured using Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) 256-bit encryption, which is the industry standard. User data is hosted in North America using Amazon Web Services (AWS).

It’s worth noting that two-factor authentication (2FA) cannot be added to the standard password sign-in, which could pose an increased security risk, considering the sensitivity of CRM information.

RealOffice360 CRM: The competition

Most CRM solutions don’t come ready-made for real estate, but several have advanced customization options you can use to the same effect. For example, Freshworks (opens in new tab) enables the creation of custom data fields, such as expected sales value or number of rooms, for both contacts and properties. Freshworks has superior automation and reporting capabilities than RealOffice360 CRM, but it may require more skill and setup time to use.

In the realty-specific CRM market, BoomTown is also worth considering, particularly for its lead-generation features, which include cold lead qualification and real-time market insights. However, such specialized features may drive up costs—which BoomTown sets on a bespoke basis for all its plans.

For more info, check out our Freshworks (opens in new tab)review.

RealOffice360 CRM: Final verdict

RealOffice360 CRM is highly suitable for small-to-midsize realtor businesses that want to bring contact, property, and communication data under one platform.

If you’re keen on a ready-made real estate-focused solution, RealOffice360 CRM may be preferable to more general CRMs due to its industry-specific features like linking properties to contacts and setting agent commissions. Its intuitive interface makes it easy to retrieve records and create recurring tasks, increasing efficiency in fast-paced realty environments.

However, RealOffice360 CRM lacks customization for reports and contact records, and its third-party integrations are limited, which can reduce usability for businesses hoping to leverage multiple business apps and targeted insights.