Radmin VPN is free-to-use software that supports access to remote resources and boasts high speeds. The lack of a version for Mac and Linux, however, is a major drawback.

Launched by Famatech in 2016, Radmin VPN is software used to create virtual private networks (VPNs). Unlike most other VPN providers that protect your internet traffic from snooping by internet service providers (ISPs) and other external entities, Radmin VPN focuses on providing individuals with the ability to create a VPN-like connection to connect remote computers from anywhere in a virtual network. With a secured connection, users situated within different geographical locations can exchange confidential information.

Since its launch, Radmin VPN has gained the trust of 7 million worldwide users. In this Radmin VPN review, we’ll cover important aspects of its plans and pricing, features, interface, support, and security. We’ll also see where the software stands in comparison to some of the best VPN services on the market.

Plans and pricing

Radmin VPN is entirely free to download and use, but is only available to Windows 10, 8, or 7 users. You don’t have to provide any personal or credit card details - just click the download button to get started.

Features

Even though Radmin VPN is free to use, it has a decent selection of features.

Users can connect to remote computers and overcome external firewalls with Radmin VPN. Businesses may easily connect distributed teams to create one cohesive network regardless of the distance between users.

Radmin VPN also easily integrates with Famatech's flagship program, Radmin—a remote support solution designed for IT professionals. After a connection is established among remotely located computers, you can securely access files and documents, and work from any location—particularly useful for those who often travel.

Apart from business users, Radmin VPN is popular among gamers. The software enables you to play Local Area Network (LAN) games with your friends over the internet by facilitating virtual LAN activities.

When connected to the same network created by Radmin VPN, you and your friends can host and connect to LAN servers freely. Additionally, there isn’t a limit to the number of players on a given network.

With connection speeds of up to 100Mbps, you’ll be able to load sites and download data without annoying lags. Radmin VPN’s high speeds also maximize the enjoyment for gamers. You won’t be faced with throttling speeds that can be frustrating to deal with.

Software compatibility is the largest drawback of Radmin VPN—the VPN is only available for Windows 7, 8, and 10 users. Famatech hasn’t released a version of Radmin VPN that is compatible with the Mac or Linux OS.

Interface and in use

Radmin VPN is extremely easy to use. To set it up, all you’ll need is a username and password. You can then access the VPN provider’s home page or dashboard.

RadminVPN’s dashboard sports a simple interface with two options to click on—Create Network and Join Network. To create a network, simply enter a name and a password. The credentials can then be shared with others to enable them to connect to the network that you’ve created.

All the essentials you need are available on Radmin VPN’s dashboard. You can get an overview of key information such as a list of available networks and your IP address as well as toggle the on and off switch on the dashboard.

Support

Radmin VPN’s website lacks a live chat function for real-time support. Instead, on the website support page, you’ll find an official contact form that you can use to communicate with its support team. Because responses to queries can take a while, most users choose to tap into community options like Radmin VPN’s Discord server to chat with other users. Alternatively, there is a community forum, the Radmin Club, where you can find useful information for troubleshooting.

Security

Radmin VPN uses AES-156 encryption—the standard in the VPN industry. Sensitive information gets scrambled such that only trusted parties can decipher it. But a closer look at Radmin VPN’s privacy policy suggests that the provider collects information such as domain, IP address, browser type, and operating system for maintenance and statistical purposes.

Even though your personal data is meant for internal use, it may be handed over to authorities when a request is made. So, if you prioritize privacy, you might want to look elsewhere.

The competition

The VPN market is saturated. Movie junkies and serial torrenters would be better off with paid VPN providers such as ExpressVPN and NordVPN which allow users to bypass geo-restrictions to stream content. These providers also offer an added layer of security by protecting your day-to-day online traffic.

As far as free VPNs are concerned, ProtonVPN is a great alternative with its comparably high speeds and ease of use. Unlike Radmin VPN, ProtonVPN offers clients for both Windows and macOS. In terms of privacy, this VPN provider has a strict no-logs policy, and offers paid plans in addition to its free plan.

Final verdict

Businesses and gamers will love Radmin VPN for its speediness, LAN gaming capabilities, and support for access to remote resources. But Radmin VPN isn’t the solution to reroute internet traffic, bypass geo-restrictions, or safeguard online privacy. Unlike popular VPNs like ExpressVPN and NordVPN, it’s not used by individuals who’d like to shield their activity or download torrents. Instead, its focus is on securing internal connections for its users. With an absence of live chat and its lax privacy policy, support and security are areas that Radmin VPN could work on. The free software’s clean, intuitive and easy-to-use interface, however, means that you’ll likely need little or no guidance.