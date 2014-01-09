Hands on: Philips Brilliance 288P Ultra HD 4K 28-inch monitor review

Ultra HD 4K screens are in healthy supply at CES 2014 but super high-resolution monitors, however, are comparatively few and far between. Luckily, picking up the slack, there was Philips' Brilliance 288P Ultra HD 4K monitor.

We met up with Philips to check out its latest 28-inch 4K addition that offers PC gamers and users a 3840 x 2160 resolution. Philips also boasted that the Ultra HD set features 10-bit color panel, 2-bits more than most other screens.

Fixing the TN panel

Colors are richer but could be better

We were a bit shocked when a Philips PR rep told us the monitor was a TN panel. Classically these fast response time monitors are tuned for lag free gaming, sacrificing good color and viewing angles. The Philips Brilliance 288P isn't hindered by either of these issues.

The immaculate details

Colors are deep and rich, it's still not the most vibrant color gamut we've ever seen on a 4K display, but it's definitely a step up from the washed out hues usually seen on TN panels.

However, we can't say much about the blacks because the onscreen demo never showed any blacks on the frame.

Fake duck, real screen

The 4K display played video unhindered by any stuttering or tearing. What's more details look just superb on this monitor. Philips demoded the unit with a looping video of duck being cut and not only could we see the grain of the fowl, but also the texture of its flowing juices.

It's all in the details

Viewing angles look good on the Philips

Peaking our heads around the edges of the screen, we also found the Ultra HD display had some impressive viewing angles for a TN panel and even most IPS displays – monitors that deliver rich colors and deep shadows.

Viewing the monitor from the sides only created distorted images once we started looking at the monitor from a 10-degree angle. Meanwhile, checking it out from over the top we could still see a clear image up until a 20-degree viewing angle.

The Philips Brilliance 288P claims to be ready for gaming

While the monitor boasted some impressive performance, the screen only has a maximum refresh rate of 60hz. Even with this low refresh rate compared to BenQ and other 120hz gaming screens, a Philips representative assured us games look great on the Brilliance 288P.

4K and a thin(-ish) panel

Beyond the monitor's actual screen, the Brilliance 288P is a fairly thin with a decent face to boot. Ports found on the right side of the display include a USB 3.0, two USB 2.0 ports, a USB-B port, DVI, and HDMI.

This 4K monitor comes with some nice adjustment options

Ergonomically, the screen can tilt and turn on height adjustable stand. Philips plans to ship the Brilliance 288P monitor soon for $1,199.

Early Verdict

Philips has put together a great looking monitor that's easy on the eyes and impresses display aficionados such as ourselves. We'll have to reserve our final judgment on the Brilliance 288P until we can do something other than watch a looping demo, but it looks promising as a 4K panel that blows most TN panels out of the water. If Philips can deliver something that can truly play Battlefield 4 and other 4K capable games at 60fps, the Dutch technology company might have a 4K winner on its hands.