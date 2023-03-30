Longshot AI review

Longshot AI offers advanced GPT-4 capabilities in creating long-form content for all content creators. It offers more customization options for content as you can feed it with your own preferred links if you don’t like what it has written (note you will have to). Overall, it’s a useful tool that can help you speed up your content creation and avoid writer's block.

We all strive for unique and interesting content, but if you have been writing for a long time, it can become increasingly difficult to stay consistent. The creators of Longshot AI understood this when they created their AI writing assistant platform that aims to speed up content delivery and help you stay consistent.

As with most other AI writing assistants, Lonsghot also features capabilities such as keyword research, grammar checker, and SEO-specific text creation capabilities that will help you stay relevant for your target audience. But is it the best in its class, or are there reasons to avoid it? Read on to find out!

Plans and pricing

The platform offers three pricing plans, with each containing a free 5-day trial for just $1. The initial Pro plan costs $29 a month and is limited to one user with 50,000 words per month. You will get almost all of the features the platform offers, minus the analytics dashboard and advanced integration options. If you opt for the Team plan, you will pay $59 a month for 5 users and 150,000 words. The earlier mentioned integration and dashboard come included.

Finally, the last plan is the Agency plan which costs $399 a month and has everything that the Team plan has; plus there is no limit to the number of users you can have. The number of words is advertised as 1 million plus.

Furthermore, if you opt for annual billing, the plans will cost $19, $49, and $299, respectively.

Longshot AI pricing options (Image credit: Longshot AI)

Features

Longshot AI relies heavily on Templates that allow you to Interface quickly with the platform and write compelling articles. From the Templates menu, you can create marketing copy, headlines, product copy, and rephrase content easily. Here too, you will find the headline creator, which will help you create compelling headlines, of which you can create the body of a blog post, for example.

If you’re a blogger, there is a blog creation wizard that will lead you through the entire process. All you need to know is the topic you want to write about, and the platform will do all the work for you. For copywriters, the tools include AIDA (which stands for Attention, Interest, Desire, and Action) copywriting framework generator, BAB (which stands for Before – After – Bridge) copywriting framework generator, PAS (which stands for Pain, Agitate, Solve) copywriting framework generator, FAB (which stands for Features – Advantages – Benefits).

Moreover, with the FactGPT, you will be able to check the factual accuracy of the created text or text that you already have created earlier.

When it comes to integration, the platform offers Chrome and WordPress plugins, as well as the ability to integrate with platforms such as Medium, Semrush, HubSpot, Ghost and even an option for Custom integrations.

Interface and in use

The interface of the platform relies on modern UI design, which means that you have a panel on the left side of the screen that contains all of your shortcuts for navigation across all of its functionality. On the other hand, having templates eases content creation and leads you by the hand to where you need to get.

If you’re looking to play around with the recipes for automation purposes and custom integration, then you will have to know what you’re doing. The learning curve here steepens; it's not overly complicated but will require some learning if you have never done it.

Overall, the ease of use is solid, with a modern design and ample features to keep you busy. Blog creation wizard tends to take its time (roughly 2 minutes) once you give him a topic to research, but it doesn’t detract too much from the use of the platform.

Longshot AI UI (Image credit: Longshot AI)

Support

The platform prides itself on its detailed explanation videos, transparency when it comes to its roadmap, and announcements, and the ability for the community to seek improvements and additions to Longshot AI. On the website, you will find the Ideas section, which basically represents explanations for using the platform and, instructions on how to create “recipes” also known as automation tasks on the platform.

With this complexity comes a steeper learning curve, but overall it is easy to use. Finally, the help desk option is a typical Atlasian Jira helpdesk (there is also an FAQ), which means that all of your questions will be turned into Jira tickets and sent to the developers. The response rate is roughly 24-hours, which is OK overall.

Security

Information on security features of the platform are sparse, with the site itself only contains the Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy documentation. Furthermore, the site claims: “We follow generally accepted industry standards to protect the Personal Information submitted to Us, both during transmission and once We receive it.” I guess users will have to take their word for it.

Test

We’ve given the platform our standard test of writing a simple topic. The goal was to cover “Artificial intelligence helps writers be more succinct” utilizing its AI writer option.

The entire content creation was more “click and input heavy” compared to the competing solutions, with the results being solid. The platform offers questions you want answered, compelling title (as you see it’s different from what we suggested), and creates content that is easy to read, and not overly complex. So overall, it deserves a passing grade.

Longshot AI test (Image credit: Longshot AI)

The competition

JasperAI has a comprehensive platform that rivals Lonsghot, with wider application of SEO tools and Google ads research. JaspeAI has fewer integration options but overall more features. Finally, Jasper relies solely on GPT, while Longshot combines some in-house AI models alongside GPT.

Rytr is another competitor offering similar functionality. It offers the same number of features at a very steep discount compared to Longshot but ends up offering only one integration option.

Final verdict

If you’re looking to replace a human writer then you need to look elsewhere. However, Longshot AI is a great tool for supplementing a content writer, it offers long-form content creation that can generate new ideas, innovative angles on a topic, and help with SEO. All in all, Longshot AI is worth the $1 trial to see if it can speed up your content creation process.