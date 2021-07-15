Future POS (point of sale) review

Future POS has been providing reliable POS solutions for over 20 years, but flaws like a poorly made website, a lack of transparency, and average customer service do raise some concerns.

The best POS systems are designed to help boost business profitability and maximize employee efficiency. Future POS has been in business for more than 20 years, offering high-end POS solutions for businesses of all shapes and sizes.

Since 1998, Future POS have been known for their restaurant and bar solutions, but their POS systems are useful for everyone in hospitality and entertainment: from nightclub owners to mobile food vendors. In fact, TV personality Jon Taffer regularly features Future's POS systems on his show, Bar Rescue. Perhaps that's why it's garnered quite a following over the years.

What’s more, it’s a part of the Shift4 Payments group, one of the largest payment processing providers around.

Our Future POS review takes a closer look at this system, analyzing its prices, user interface, main features, and more to help you determine whether or not it’s as good as its reputation would suggest.

Future POS: Plans and pricing

Like many POS service providers, Future POS offers custom-priced solutions for every new client. This is because every business will have different software and hardware requirements, and with this sort of price structure, you will only ever pay for what you need.

To get started, simply reach out to the Future POS team to schedule a demo. Have a chat with the sales team to discuss your requirements and the size of your business. If you decide to go ahead and use the software, they will work with you to come up with a price that fits your budget.

Schedule a demo to get started with Future POS (Image credit: Future POS)

Future POS: Features

The Future POS system isn’t the most modern, but it still has a tidy selection of advanced tools that you can take advantage of.

One standout feature is mobile POS compatibility. This enables you to accept sales on the go, and there’s even 3G and 4G SIM compatibility so you can use your mobile internet connection.

You can select from a range of front-of-house themes to customize the user interface. Change the appearance of the system, or add custom themes to ensure you’re getting the layout and look you’re going for.

With Future POS’s multi-column modifiers, you can present all options for an order in one single window. These are fully customizable, and you won’t ever have to switch between screens or go through complicated ordering processes again.

Last but not least is Future POS’s recent QR code ordering and payment integration. With this, you can offer fully contactless payments and ordering solutions across the board. Customers simply need to scan the code that’s given to them and follow the prompts to perform the desired actions.

Future POS is backed by a range of features (Image credit: Future POS)

Future POS: Interface and in use

To get started with Future POS, you will need to reach out to either the sales team or to your local licensed dealer for a demo of the software. After discussing your requirements, the team will assist you with deployment, ensuring the entire system is set up and ready to go.

The Future POS interface is a little outdated, but it remains an attractive and versatile option (Image credit: Future POS)

The user interface itself is a little outdated, but it features a fairly recognizable POS look, so it should be easy to get to grips with. Benefit from fingerprint or passcode login, and ensure different employees have instant access to the parts of the system that are most relevant to them.

There are numerous attractive management tools available, enabling you to split bills, take and manage orders with the click of a button, and modify your menu in a fast and streamlined manner.

Future POS: Support

(Image credit: picjumbo.com from Pexels)

Future POS offers two live customer support options.

Either get in touch with the team via the toll-free US phone number or fill out the contact form on the company website to start a conversation.

Unfortunately, there are very few self-help resources, and even the blog is extremely bare.

Reach out to the Future POS team for assistance (Image credit: Future POS)

Future POS: Security

As a leading POS system, Future POS offers excellent data security across the board. It’s fully compliant with and certified by the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), which means that all financial and payment data is handled safely.

In addition, sensitive data, including payment card information, is never stored in Future POS’s—or in any of its payment processing partners’—systems. Tokenization is used for further security, and PCI-certified end-to-end encryption should give you full confidence.

Future POS is backed by excellent security features (Image credit: Future POS)

The competition

Future POS is certainly a viable option, but a few alternatives offer more modern POS solutions.

One such competitor is Epos Now POS, which is designed for hospitality and retail use. It comes with an integrated customer relationship management (CRM) platform, as well as an app store that you can draw on to add extra functionality. There’s also a clear price structure, which is a nice change when compared to more traditional POS systems and their case-by-case pricing.

Another great option is AirPOS POS system, which is designed specifically for small business use. Like QuickBooks POS, it doesn’t have lock-in contracts, and it boasts a very straightforward setup process, a versatile, intuitive user interface, and various hardware integrations to help you get the most out of the system.

Final verdict

All things considered, Future POS is a decent POS system, but it doesn’t stand out as exceptional. It has been around for more than two decades, and its reputation suggests that it offers high-quality solutions that you can rely on.

However, the themes offered to customise your POS with are old fashioned (see vide above), much like the overall user interface of the POS system. Future's price structures are notably unclear, too.

There’s probably nothing wrong with using Future POS—and we’d encourage you to reach out to the sales team for a demo if you would like to try it—but there are certainly more attractive options on the market.