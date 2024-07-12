Zoom has a new way to help you power through all those boring business tasks

Zoom has announced a new AI-powered feature designed to streamline routine tasks and boost the efficiency of employees working on mundane, administrative projects.

With the introduction of Workflow Automation on Zoom Workplace, the video conferencing giant hopes workers will be able to focus on more meaningful work, freeing up employee time to address ongoing skills shortage concerns.

Integrated into Zoom Team Chat, Workflow Automation allows users to create complex workflows across Zoom Workplace and third-party applications with the help of generative AI.

Zoom Workflow Automation to free up more worker time

The main functions of Workflow Automation include productivity boosts, simplified workstreams and a user-friendly, no-code solution with pre-built templates for everyday tasks like onboarding and approval processes.

“Workflow Automation helps teams by taking the guesswork out of setting up workflows and helps cut down on tedious and repetitive tasks," noted Wei Li, head of Zoom Team Chat at Zoom.

Users can set up sequential, conditional or switch-based workflows so that they can automate a variety of paths and outcomes, which the company says will help to speed up response times and ensure efficient handling of queries.

Although workflows are designed to optimize efficiency, setting them up and maintaining them can be complex and can often require skilled workers. In recognition that company budgets are restricted and talent acquisition has become harder, the tool uses a no-code approach, which makes it easier for less tech-savvy team members to use.

Zoom has also committed to rolling out more templates over time as it learns what companies want.

Zoom Workflow Automation is currently a beta product that is available to eligible paid Zoom customers at no extra cost. Once it reaches general availability, paid plans will include unlimited standard workflow runs and a set allotment of premium runs.