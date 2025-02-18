Private cloud provider Vultr is the first to deploy the AMD Instinct MI325X

The move beats the likes of Google and Microsoft to the punch

Vultr previously purchased thousands of Instinct MI300X AI accelerators

In October 2024, we reported how Vultr, a leading privately held cloud computing platform, had purchased thousands of AMD's Instinct MI300X AI accelerators. This move marked a significant expansion of Vultr’s partnership with AMD, and was aimed at providing access to cutting-edge GPUs and the ROCm open software ecosystem.

Now comes the news Vultr, which has been self-funded for over a decade, will be the first cloud provider to deploy AMD's Instinct MI325X GPU, pipping the likes of Google and Microsoft to the post.

While the MI300X offers 192GB of HBM3 memory and 5.3TB/s of bandwidth, the MI325X improves upon it with 256GB of HBM3E memory, 6TB/s of bandwidth, and faster FP16 and FP8 speeds of up to 1.3 PFLOPS and 2.6 PFLOPS, respectively. Powerful enough to run Crysis (in a DAAS VM).

New AI industry standards

“The AMD Instinct MI325X sets new AI industry standards, delivering incredible performance and efficiency for inference,” said J.J. Kardwell, CEO of Vultr.

“The Instinct MI325X gives our customers priority access to state-of-the-art GPU hardware, empowering them to scale AI deployments in production. Together, we are unlocking new possibilities for AI innovation and shaping the future of cloud GPU infrastructure on a global scale.”

This latest addition to the Vultr cloud infrastructure, which boasts thousands of active customers across 185 countries, will be powered by the Supermicro AS -8126GS-TNMR 8-U servers and be deployed to Vultr’s Chicago data center region.

As with its adoption of the MI300x AI accelerators, there’s no word on how many of the MI325X GPUs Vultr has acquired, but it will likely number in the hundreds, rather than the thousands, for now.

“Designed for exceptional performance and efficiency, the AMD Instinct MI325X accelerators excel in demanding AI tasks such as foundation model training, fine-tuning, and inferencing,” said Negin Oliver, corporate vice president of business development, Data Center GPU Business Unit, AMD.

“With the addition of the AMD Instinct MI325X, Vultr is empowering businesses with cutting-edge AI technology to harness the necessary computational power and efficiency to drive AI advancement and accelerate growth.”