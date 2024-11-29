Workers aren't really sure how much work they should be handing over to AI

Workers are adopting AI keenly, but aren't always comfortable with it, study warns

AI might not be so great at interpersonal and human interactions

We’re already starting to see AI-powered improvements

New research has claimed although workers are enjoying getting to grips with artificial intelligence and seeing what it can do, they’re still unsure about handing over human-centric tasks.

The study of more than 4,000 employees by Freshworks found many prepared to use AI for routine work but reluctant to trust it with human interactions.

Despite its intentions to become an AI leader, the UK stood out as the least comfortable with delegating interpersonal tasks to the technology.

Workers are concerned about AI’s interpersonal skills

Customer service employees said they were reluctant to let AI speak directly with customers, noting that one-to-one interactions need the human touch and understanding that artificial intelligence cannot replace.

However, Freshworks’ survey paints a mixed picture of the state of AI in the UK, with employees increasingly embracing AI tools. A quarter said they use AI every day, with nearly double (46%) using it up to a few times per week.

Furthermore, half (52%) described themselves as knowledgeable or expert-level users of the tech, second only to German workers. Despite the hesitance surrounding human-AI interactions, the UK is indeed at the forefront of adoption across Europe, with 60% feeling confident about its use (compared with 45% in Germany and 42% in France.

There are some areas that workers believe AI cannot improve, though, such as resolving workplace conflicts, addressing employee concerns and brainstorming.

Artificial intelligence is getting better, though, with 53% citing improved understanding and 48% seeing noticeable value boosts.

Looking ahead, Freshworks found that nearly two-thirds (63%) of UK businesses are preparing to invest in employee upskilling for AI by 2025; half (52%) identified AI as a must-have skill when it comes to getting promotions.

On the whole, the study highlights continued enthusiasm, but we’re also starting to identify where AI can be at its most useful (and where it might not be so suitable).