What to avoid when implementing cloud automation and DevOps

To deliver software and velocity to match market requirements, organizations must develop the proper governance, organizational structure and adoption strategy. To meet such innovation demands, organizations are rapidly adopting Automation and DevOps to boost employee productivity and enable growth by building robust and future-proof infrastructures.

Recent studies show 40% of companies have four or more concurrent hyperautomation projects that are underway, with some groups executing up to 15 initiatives at once. This strongly demonstrates the need for organizations to adopt Cloud Automation and DevOps to ensure organizational transformation.

Just like any other IT implementation, adopting Cloud Automation and DevOps requires a comprehensive action plan. However, many organizations experience hurdles during the implementation process that they didn’t predict to be present and don’t have a game plan to overcome. Let’s explore the eight common mistakes made when embracing Cloud Automation and DevOps.

Nitin Garg Social Links Navigation Vice President for Practice Delivery at AgreeYa Solutions.

1. Not having a comprehensive strategy

When a comprehensive approach is not present, fragmented efforts may occur. Many organizations make this common mistake and implement Cloud Automation and DevOps practices without a well-outlined strategic plan. Therefore, it is vital to set clear targets and comprehend your organization’s particular needs. In doing so, organizations must identify the challenges and use cases they wish to fulfill with Cloud Automation and DevOps implementation to reach success.

2. Overlooking security concerns

Security is a frequently forgotten facet in the race to implement new technologies. Cloud Automation and DevOps introduce dynamic and disbursed environments that make it imperative for organizations to prioritize security measures and identify compliance requirements. If an enterprise fails to put into effect the right protection and compliance, it could lose sensitive records and experience extreme reputational damage. This necessitates organizations to prioritize safety and compliance, hire encryption protocols and frequently conduct vulnerability tests.

3. Ignoring the culture and collaboration shifts within the organization

As with any technology implementation in the workplace, Cloud Automation and DevOps are more about people than anything as such innovations help employees to increase collaboration and remain productive. Such practices help the development and operations teams to collaborate seamlessly to ensure quick and efficient project delivery. Consequently, organizations need to help their employees understand the true value of these technologies. Lack of proper communication and a rigid organizational culture can be major impediments to Cloud Automation and DevOps implementation success.

4. Faster adoption without continuous improvement

Adopting Cloud Automation and DevOps technologies is a long journey toward continuous improvement. Most organizations falter because they believe this to be a one-time undertaking. Cloud Automation and DevOps implementation should be done in a gradual and phased manner wherein teams can learn, adapt and address challenges effectively.

5. Underestimating the importance of monitoring and analytics

Most organizations rely too heavily on deployment pipelines, automation tools and collaboration frameworks which in turn undermines the value of Cloud Automation and DevOps practices. Such a thought process can lead to missed opportunities, increased downtime and failures. Organizations need to invest in effective monitoring and analytics to gain real-time insights into the performance of infrastructure, applications and workflows. This will enable the identification of undetected issues, performance bottlenecks and increased downtime.

6. Neglecting documentation and knowledge sharing

Neglecting documentation and knowledge dissemination about Cloud Automation and DevOps implementation can impact the very principles these practices aim to uphold — efficiency, collaboration and continuous improvement. While planning for Cloud Automation and DevOps implementation, organizations should also understand the strategic importance of proper documentation. Investing in the creation of proper documentation enables businesses to preserve knowledge, mitigate risk and foster a culture of collaboration. Organizations in the pursuit of rapid development and deployment should prioritize documentation to avoid risking knowledge loss during team transitions.

7. Improper monitoring of KPIs

The implementation phase should involve setting specific Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) to measure the performance and effectiveness of Cloud Automation and DevOps implementations. With this, it is important to monitor these KPIs and address issues that might be impacting the benefits promised by the technologies. Neglecting effective KPI monitoring can lead to inefficient allocation of resources, SLA violations and risk of potential security incidents in the cloud environment, impacting both performance and costs.

8. Expecting too much, too early

As previously mentioned, Cloud Automation and DevOps practices are a journey and need time to deliver on the promise of productivity and transformation. However, many organizations get stuck in expectation as they anticipate results too early on – leading to frustration. Because these technologies are grounded in people involvement, it is fundamental that they be given ample time to be nourished into maturity. To do so, it is recommended that organizations set small goals and scale them up as they grow in the Cloud Automation and DevOps journey.

In a world of technological evolution, the convergence of Cloud Automation and DevOps practices has ignited a new realm of possibilities for businesses. It unlocks new levels of efficiency, scalability and versatility that empower organizations to dedicate more effort to achieving success. To reach desired accomplishments, organizations must consider the eight most common mistakes to ensure their implementation plans account for such occurrences and outline resolutions to avoid and overcome – preparation is always key!

