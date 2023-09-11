What is DNS management  

You would have probably come across DNS management while surfing the internet in search of a web hosting platform. DNS is like an address book of the internet. The DNS management system is a system that translates and associates domain names with IP addresses. Instead of trying to remember the IP address of a website, a DNS system helps to translate a web address like www.mydomainname.com into the IP address that the computer understands. You can also see a DNS management system as a bridge that connects domain names with computer or server IP addresses. Below we will guide you through everything you need to know about DNS management.

Definition of DNS

DNS which stands for Domain Name System is a system that makes it easier for you to connect to a website by translating and matching the human-readable domain names like (www.mydomainname.com) with the IP address of the server (192.167.1.2) that computers understand and use to identify each other.

It serves as an internet phone book where every domain name is listed in correspondence to their IP address. This lets you access the internet easily by using human-friendly easy-to-remember domain names instead of trying to remember the complex IP address associated with each web server.

Simply put, when an individual enters a domain name, for example techradar.com on a device, the device automatically looks up the IP address of the domain name and connects it with the website through a series of interconnected DNS servers.

Importance of DNS in Internet communication

Connecting to the internet is easy in seconds all thanks to DNS. DNS plays an important role when it comes to Internet communication, one of them is the contribution to a seamless and smooth operation in the Internet world. You can call it the cornerstone of Internet operation because without it we will be left with no other option than memorizing the IP addresses of web servers to access the content on the Internet. You might be thinking "memorizing IP addresses will be easy since I can memorize my phone number" but, let's say you successfully memorized the IP address of a website you want to visit, what if the owners changed the IP address? You will find out that you won't be able to access their site, instead, you'll be taken to different sites other than what you wanted to visit.

In addition, with a DNS you cannot be taken to a different site even if the owners change their IP address. Here are five importance of a DNS.

It helps in internet infrastructure management: when it comes to domain name registration and delegation DNS ensures that these names are pointed to the correct service and they are unique. It also helps in managing server configuration.

Friendly addressing: As we said earlier, a DNS helps to convert the domain names into IP addresses understandable by computers and web servers. They do this to make it easier for humans to understand and also enable users to access the internet or any online services by using these friendly domain names rather than memorizing the complex IP address.

It helps in load balancing: it helps to distribute any incoming traffic to multiple servers with the same domain name to ensure efficient performance of the server; it also provides backups in case the server becomes unavailable.

Resource location: When you enter a domain name in a web browser the DNS quickly connects it to the corresponding IP address this enables efficient location of resources and also reduces the time and effort to access the websites and services of the appropriate server.

Domain ownership and security: A DNS record like a TXT record is used by domain owners for verification. This verification is very important for services like SSL certificates. Also, a DNS can help to prevent email phishing by implementing security measures like SPF (sender policy framework)

Fundamentals of DNS

DNS servers: This is simply a system on which you run DNS service. The DNS service operates through a network of servers. There are different types of DNS servers and they include.

Root servers: When it comes to hierarchy, these servers are the top and they serve as a reference for the authoritative server for TLD like ".com, .net, etc"

TLD servers: This server can be used to maintain information. It has its own authoritative DNS servers and it is the next step when in search of a specific IP address. It can be seen to host the last portion of a domain name, e.g., ".com."

Authoritative nameservers: These servers are responsible for providing the IP addresses of a web server or computer. They are known for restoring the actual IP address information for a domain name.

Resource DNS server: These are made available by ISPs (internet service providers) or any other organization to navigate the DNS hierarchy. This service makes sure it obtains the IP address by wearing other DNS servers

Domain Name and IP address: The DNS helps solve the complexity of the IP address by making it possible to remember the domain name associated with the corresponding IP address.

DNS records: This can be seen as data or instructions stored on the authoritative DNS servers. This data contains information on the domain name which consists of a series of TXT files they include. A record, AAAA record, CNAME record, etc.

DNS caching: This helps to improve efficiency and reduces the need to query authoritative servers. The purpose of this caching is to temporarily share information in a location to improve the performance and reliability of data requests. For example, we have the browser DNS caching which is specifically designed to cache DNS records for a specific amount of time. Also, we have the OS DNS caching which is designed to handle queries and improve the efficiency and speed of DNS lookups by storing domain names and their IP address locally on the users' device.

Types of DNS Records

Types of DNS records include:

A record: This record contains the IP address of the domain and is like a map of the domain.

AAAA record: This record holds the IPv6 address of a domain.

CNAME record: As opposed to the A and AAAA records, this record doesn't provide or hold an IP address instead it associates a domain with another domain for example, you have two domains blueit.com and blueitblog.website.com (subdomain), and you intend that you want these two domain names to lead to the same website, this is when a cname record comes in. It associates a domain or subdomain with another domain so instead of setting up a separate DNS record you use a CNAME record.

MX record: This directs and specifies mails to an email server for delivery.

TXT record: This record is used for security purposes and domain name verification.

How does DNS work?

A DNS, which helps to connect you with website servers, goes through a series of processes before it can successfully connect a domain name with the IP address, and we will be looking at these processes.

Domain Name input: First you open your browser and type the domain name for example, www.yourdomainname.com in the address bar and click the enter button. The first thing that happens is that the computer checks first to see if it's a previously listed site (i.e if you have previously visited it) by checking its local DNS cache, if you have visited the site before you'll be taken directly to the website server.

Recursive DNS server query: now if the IP address is not in your DNS cache then a query is sent to your recursive DNS server which is typically your internet provider server. If there isn't any recall on the recursive DNS server then it initiates the DNS resolution process to locate the DNS record.

Root DNS server: Here the Root DNS server is designed for storing DNS data. The recursive DNS server sends a request to the root DNS server which knows the IP address of the top-level domain DNS server.

TLD (Top level DNS) DNS server: The root DNS server sends the record of the IP address of the top level DNS server that is based on the specific domain.

Authoritative DNS servers: The recursive DNS server requests the actual IP address from the authoritative DNS server which then responds with the actual IP address.

Once the record is found the computer caches it, in its local cache for future use. It uses this IP address to establish a connection with the web server of the website.

What is DNS management

You can see this as a control station for all domain name system servers. In essence, DNS management is the process of configuration and maintenance of domain name system settings for a domain or set of domains.

This process includes the creation and editing of DNS records to ensure seamless function of the domain name. To effectively manage a website DNS you need an understanding of what a DNS management is and how it works, to be able to properly manage your DNS setting.

How to use DNS management

Here is how to use DNS management:

Log into your domain dashboard and click on the domain name you intend to modify or update. There are two options on the dashboard; the list view and card view option. Click on the view icon to change it to your preferred view. Choose the domain name you want to modify. On the card view option, click the domain manage button to modify your domain, but on the list view click on the domain or on the gear icon to modify the domain. On the left sidebar click on the DNS and name server button then select the DNS record tab. You need to familiarize yourself with the types of DNS records and their purpose and also when to use them to avoid any mistakes. Depending on what you want to do you can either choose to edit the existing DNS record or add a new DNS record. To add a new DNS record click on the ADD DNS record button and provide the necessary information for the record you want to create or modify. Type in the record type hostname which is the subdomain, the IP address, the Mail server address, etc. Then choose an appropriate Time-to-live (TTL) value. Longer TTL values improve efficiency and also delay changes. Once you are done entering the record details save your changes. ake sure you make your revision before updating the new or edited DNS record.

Benefits of DNS management

There are several benefits of DNS management for individuals, businesses, and organizations and they include:

Faster loading times: when your DNS record is properly configured with lower TTL values to reduce the time taken to resolve domain names to IP addresses. This results in faster web loading times.

Security enhancement: Implementing effective domain security extension (DNSSEC) through your DNS management helps to protect your domain from attacks.

Branding and marketing: With DNS management you can easily create subdomains for effective branding and marketing.

Easy website migration: In case when you need to migrate to a new website or host, updating your DNS record quickly enables easy migration, it seamlessly directs traffic to a new location ensuring a smooth transition.

Flexible content delivery: Ever thought of implementing a content delivery network (CDN) to optimize the delivery of your web content for a particular location? With DNS management you can implement this effectively.

Importance of effective DNS management

Effective DNS management is very important when it comes to maintaining a stable and smooth online presence. Here are some of the importance of effective DNS management.

Website accessibility: When your DNS record isn't properly optimized or if it's misconfigured, it can lead to users finding it difficult to access your website. However proper configuration of your website and DNS management makes your website easily accessible to users.

Business continuity: Effective DNS management is crucial for business continuity because it helps to ensure uninterrupted service and prevent downtime.

Scalability and redundancy: Effective DNS management ensures load balance across various services, leading to effective distribution of traffic and improvement of server performance; it also ensures scalability of service by enabling redundancy.

Dynamic IP address: Devices with unstable, ever-changing IP addresses like home networks, with effective DNS management it helps to always keep the IP address updated to make sure services are always accessible to users.

Best practices for DNS management

Here are some of the best practices for DNS management.

Regular audits: Always review your DNS record, TTL values, and configuration periodically to ensure the accuracy and consistency of your site.

Choose reliable DNS hosting providers: Choose a reliable DNS hosting provider with strong security measures.

We advise you to implement domain name system security extensions (DNSSEC). This helps to keep your DNS records secure and also prevents attacks.

Set appropriate TTL values: Short TTL values ensure quicker updates, while longer TTL values improve efficiency but the delays change (updates). It's advisable to use short TTL values.

Effective DNS management: Review your DNS record regularly as needed and delete any unnecessary records.

Use strong authentication: To protect your DNS management account we recommend enabling two-factor authentication if available, but if not use a strong password.

Regular backup: Back up your DNS records regularly to ensure you can restore them in case of any failures or mistakes.

Conclusion

DNS management is the pillar in the architecture of the internet. It helps in the control and adaptability between domain names and IP addresses. Effective DNS management individuals and businesses can create a smooth and stable online presence. The significance of DNS management is so vast that by adhering to the best practices listed above you can ensure that your online presence is secured and consistently smooth.

