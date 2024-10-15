SiteGround add automated welcome emails to their list of tools

Top WordPress hosting service SiteGround has augmented its platform with a range of new features to boost engagement, most notably automated welcome emails. The email marketing platform's upgrade also expands its features to include a double opt-in process, social media integration, and the ability to see emails in a browser first.

The automated welcome email feature is the centerpiece of the update. Businesses can use the tool to immediately follow up with new subscribers through a personalized email right after they join SiteGround. The idea is that this immediate connection will make them more likely to become customers and make long-term connections easier to sustain.

As a way of starting things with a subscriber on a positive note, an automated welcome email makes sense. SiteGround pointed out that it can be more than just saying hello. It's a chance to lay out the business and perhaps offer a taste of what the company can do with free trials or access to webinars and other content.

Friendly Automation

SiteGround claims the feature is entirely intuitive regardless of experience with email marketing. A business just needs to pick a template that matches their style and branding and they are off to the races. This kind of personalized communication, even when automated, can be a real boon for marketing.

The other new features build on the same vision from SiteGround and the automated emails. A simple but potentially powerful addition lets users incorporate social media icons into email templates. That way, the potential customer can link up with the company, sending the email through social media channels along with email campaigns. Multiple touchpoints multiply the chance for a fruitful business deal.

To make sure the relationship stays friendly and the emails don't become spam, SiteGround also unveiled a new double opt-in feature. Potential subscribers have to literally make doubly sure they want to sign up before getting added to the mailing list. Offering double opt-in means better email lists and fewer complaints from recipients. It also helps filter out fake email addresses, keeping the emails blasts actually relevant.

The other update is a "View in Browser" option. Currently, its required that email recipients to stay in their mail client to read their message. But, now they can read and sharethe email through a web browser. It reduces the friction in sharing information from an email and could boost its appearance on social media. All of the new features are now live and available to all SiteGround users.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors