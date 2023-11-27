We think portable power stations are cool actually - and our favorite gets a great Cyber Monday deal

EcoFlow Delta 2 Max: was $2299 Now $1399 at Amazon

Save $900 The EcoFlow Delta 2 Max is portable but best for the home. This 2048Wh solar-powered generator and power backup unit boasts fast (and quiet) charging from 0 to 80% in little over an hour. The machine has 15 outlets providing plenty of room for powering multiple devices at once.

In the UK? Grab the EcoFlow Delta 2 MAx, down from £1899 to £1599 at Amazon

We've been busy tracking down all the best Cyber Monday portable power station deals - and our top pick is on offer. This won't last long. With Cyber Monday wrapping up, you'll need to act fast.

The EcoFlow Delta 2 Max is now down from $2299 to just $1399 at Amazon. A $900 money off deal not to be sniffed at on Cyber Monday - especially if you're after a model that's packed full of power.

We've tested the best portable power station, and the Delta 2 Max has the ability to charge nearly all home appliances in event of a power outage. It has the ability to run solely from 1000W max solar power, or even expanded up to 6kWh with extra batteries.

In our experience, these types of power stations have some cool features, but the EcoFlow Delta 2 Max seems to be in a race of its own, ahead of the pack with quite a few remarkable specs for something so portable. During our tests, the EcoFlow performed with no problems.

Even under a heavy load, it's still whisper-quiet compared to what we would expect, and especially compared to an equivalent gas generator. A fast battery charging, which actually shocked us, sweetens this Cyber Monday deal - it takes just 1.1hrs to charge to 80%.

Why EcoFlow?

Portable power stations come with various benefits that make them an attractive option. They are mobile, convenient, and versatile, enabling the connection of multiple appliances, such as laptops, smartphones, small devices, power tools, and refrigerators. Unlike gasoline-powered generators, they operate quietly and do not emit fumes, which makes them ideal for indoor use and in sensitive environments. Moreover, many portable power stations can be recharged using solar panels, providing a sustainable and environmentally friendly way to generate electricity.

EcoFlow is the ultimate solution for anyone looking for portable power stations, solar panels, and other renewable energy products. Their innovative designs are popular for outdoor enthusiasts, travelers, and anyone needing emergency backup power.

EcoFlow's portable power stations are renowned for their high capacity, fast charging, and long lifespan. Available in various sizes and capacities, the DELTA model, in particular, is a top seller with its 1260Wh capacity, capable of powering most small appliances, laptops, tablets, and other electronic devices.

EcoFlow's solar panels are also popular for those who want to generate renewable energy. With various sizes and watts, the 160W model is the most popular. You can generate up to 160 watts of power, making it perfect for charging EcoFlow's portable power stations and other electronic devices.