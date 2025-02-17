Veeam apologises after accidentally deleting forum data

Around a day’s forum data was lost

  • Veeam’s DevOps team mistakenly restored an old backup
  • Topics and comments spanning 24 hours were lost
  • Veeam apologizes for error, says it was not intentional

Top backup and data protection software provider Veeam has apologized after it accidentally erased forum data during an erroneous restoration.

A report from The Register said Fabian K from the company's Product Management team explained the internal infrastructure DevOps team had mistakenly restored a day-old backup of the forum database over the production database, leading to a temporary loss of forum data.

Confirmation of the mistake came around 4.5 hours after Veeam shared that “some topics and comments from the past 24 hours [were] missing.”

Veeam admits fault over mistake restoration

Veeam dedicated its web team to identifying potential issues, Fabian said in a 10:38am post on February 11: “We understand how important timely updates are, and we want to assure you that we are actively looking into this matter.”

Although the company spotted pretty quickly what had gone wrong, Fabian admitted in a 3:00pm post that it would not be possible for Veeam to combine new comments post-restoration with those missing in the runup to the mistake, meaning that an unknown number of posts have been lost without a backup.

Together with the public admission, the incident was humorously labeled as the ‘best post of the week’ in the company’s weekly forum digest, which is used to share news and upcoming plans.

Fabian wrote: “We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and appreciate your understanding.”

