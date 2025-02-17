Veeam apologises after accidentally deleting forum data
Around a day’s forum data was lost
- Veeam’s DevOps team mistakenly restored an old backup
- Topics and comments spanning 24 hours were lost
- Veeam apologizes for error, says it was not intentional
Top backup and data protection software provider Veeam has apologized after it accidentally erased forum data during an erroneous restoration.
A report from The Register said Fabian K from the company's Product Management team explained the internal infrastructure DevOps team had mistakenly restored a day-old backup of the forum database over the production database, leading to a temporary loss of forum data.
Confirmation of the mistake came around 4.5 hours after Veeam shared that “some topics and comments from the past 24 hours [were] missing.”
Veeam admits fault over mistake restoration
Veeam dedicated its web team to identifying potential issues, Fabian said in a 10:38am post on February 11: “We understand how important timely updates are, and we want to assure you that we are actively looking into this matter.”
Although the company spotted pretty quickly what had gone wrong, Fabian admitted in a 3:00pm post that it would not be possible for Veeam to combine new comments post-restoration with those missing in the runup to the mistake, meaning that an unknown number of posts have been lost without a backup.
Together with the public admission, the incident was humorously labeled as the ‘best post of the week’ in the company’s weekly forum digest, which is used to share news and upcoming plans.
Fabian wrote: “We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and appreciate your understanding.”
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
You might also like
- Keep your data safe with the best cloud storage around
- Veeam patches multiple critical remote code execution flaws
- We’ve listed all of the best ransomware protection
With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Your AI, your rules: Why BYO-LLM “bring your own LLM” is the future
Optimizing supply chains to reduce consumer costs