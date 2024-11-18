Vaio releases 999g, 14-inch laptop with up to 64GB of RAM, 5G SIM — and even a physical Gigabit Ethernet port

Vaio SX14-R is a new lightweight 14-inch laptop with advanced connectivity options

Powered by Intel Core Ultra H-series, up to 64GB memory

Elegant color options: Deep Emerald, Urban Bronze, Fine Black, Bright Silver

Vaio has launched the SX14-R, an upgraded, higher-end model of its popular 14-inch business notebook.

Aimed at professionals, the new device weighs just under 1kg (2.2 pounds), 100g heavier than the smaller SX12 laptop.

The SX14-R is powered by Intel’s Core Ultra H-series processors (Ultra 5 125H or Ultra 7 155H). While the newer Series 2 Lunar Lake architecture would have been preferable to the previous generation Meteor Lake, the SX14-R - paired with up to 64GB of LPDDR5X memory and up to 2TB of PCIe 4.0 NVMe storage - is still highly capable.

Striking color options

The laptop includes two Thunderbolt 4 ports for high-speed data transfer, two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, and an HDMI port. Additionally, a Gigabit Ethernet port provides a reliable wired internet connection, ideal for stable networking in office environments.

On the wireless side, the SX14-R supports both 5G and Wi-Fi 7. Like the recent SX12 model, it can take a SIM and an eSIM simultaneously, allowing users to seamlessly switch between networks - a welcome feature for frequent travelers and remote workers alike.

It comes with stereo front-facing speakers, an optional 9.2MP webcam with HDR video support, and a sensing feature which can automatically turn off the display when you step away from the screen. There's a choice of two battery options: a high-capacity model that provides up to 16 hours of video playback or 38 hours of standby, and a standard battery that lasts up to 11/27 hours. The actual capacity of both isn't known.

Probably the most striking aspect of the Vaio SX14-R is the choice of colors it comes in. The laptop is available in attractive Deep Emerald and Urban Bronze hues, as well as the classic Fine Black and Bright Silver.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For now, the SX14-R is available exclusively in Japan, with pricing starting at 259,800 yen (approximately $1,730), although we wouldn't be surprised to see it become available globally in 2025.