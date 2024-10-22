US government wants to recruit tech leaders to help boost security

The US government may be considering headhunting some of the best and brightest from Silicon Valley’s top companies to take up part-time positions within the US military as reservist officers.

A tech executive who takes up a position with the US military would be expected to assist in solving “our national-security problems and national-security challenges in the decades to come,” according to Brynt Parmeter, chief talent management officer at the Defense Department (via WSJ).

The project isn’t a new concept, as civilian professionals have been recruited by the military and state authorities to help in problem solving or training in the medical, legal, and cybersecurity professions. What makes this project unique however, is that it will be the first time that civilian professionals will be granted ranks, and serve as paid and uniformed reservists.

Patrolling the Silicon Valley

There is no confirmation on the ranks cybersecurity executives will receive if they choose to join, and more details apparently need to be fleshed out before the program is launched, but Parmeter, who is heading up the program, has been given the green light by his superiors.

As geopolitical tensions have worsened following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, conflict in the Middle East, and the trade war between the US and China, nation state and state-sponsored cyber attacks have followed suit in both frequency and lethality.

China, Russia and Iran have been observed attempting to gain long-term persistence in US energy and water infrastructure, ready to strike at the outbreak of war.

Thus, turning to the experts in the private sector who are often producing tech used by the US military and its allies for valuable insight seems to be a good course of action.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For example, Shyam Sanker, CTO of Palantir Technologies, has said he “would be first in line to join,” and earlier in 2024, Palantir and Microsoft announced a partnership with the US Defense and Intelligence Community to improve military AI, cloud and analytic capabilities.

Typically, those who have served in positions relating to cybersecurity and analytics within the US military have sought higher paying jobs within the private-sector upon completing their service, leaving the military with a dwindling supply of experts.

By offering part-time roles, the military can attract talent and cybersecurity professionals can continue enjoying private-sector salaries.