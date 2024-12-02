Undersea cable board launched to combat damage and sabotage

ITU and ICPC announce the launch of a new subsea cable protection board

40 members from around the world will oversee the international initiative

The news comes as sabotage threats rise amid geopolitical tensions

Late last month we reported that two undersea cables were believed to have been sabotaged in Europe. On the same day that one was being repaired, two telecomms giants launched an international advisory board to protect subsea cables from future attacks.

On November 29, the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the International Cable Protection Committee (ICPC) announced the formation of the International Advisory Body for Submarine Cable Resilience.

From launch, 40 members will form the committee, including Ministers, Heads of Regulatory Authorities, industry executives, and senior experts.

The ITU wrote: “The Advisory Body will address ways to improve cable resilience by promoting best practices for governments and industry players to ensure the timely deployment and repair of submarine cables, reduce the risks of damage, and enhance the continuity of communications over the cables.”

ITU Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin added: “The Advisory Body will mobilize expertise from around the world to ensure this vital digital infrastructure remains resilient in the face of disasters, accidents, and other risks.”

Subsea cables are believed to carry 99% of the world’s international data exchanges. The ICPC says that 150-200 subsea cable faults occur globally every year – fishing and anchoring mistakes together with natural causes like abrasion are often to blame, however increased geopolitical tensions are adding to the threat of sabotage.

Advisory Body co-chair and Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy of the Federal Republic for Nigeria, H.E. Minister Bosun Tijani, commented: “Submarine cables are essential to the functioning of our connected world, but they face risks that require coordinated, proactive action.”

Professor Sandra Maximiano, Chair of the Board of Directors of the National Communications Authority of the Republic of Portugal and co-chair for the Advisory Body, added: “This initiative underscores the global community's commitment to strengthening these networks and advancing international cooperation for digital resilience.”

Looking ahead, the Body has committed to meeting at least twice a year to consult with experts on telecommunications, digital resilience infrastructure development, infrastructure investment and international policy. The first meeting, a virtual one, is scheduled for this month. In February 2025, the Submarine Cable Resilience Summit in Abuja, Nigeria will mark the Board’s first in-person meeting.