UK businesses are turning to TikTok Shop and eCommerce to boost digital presence

According to the freelancer online marketplace Fiverr, Britain’s businesses are increasingly relying on external support to strengthen their digital presence, and TikTok is quickly becoming a buzzword for those looking to stay on-trend.

The company’s Spring 2024 Business Trends Index, which analyzed millions of Fiverr enquiries, found that digital services saw the largest increase in demand over the last six months, with TikTok leading the way for many businesses, especially among ecommerce businesses.

The figures also revealed that Manchester had become the leading city in terms of the number of freelancers, followed by Southampton and Coventry. Manchester was also found to be the most lucrative city for freelancers outside of London, with Leeds and Birmingham also proving to be good cities for freelancers.

Freelancers are helping UK businesses get to grips with TikTok

Searches for ‘TikTok Video ads’ topped the growth charts for those looking to strengthen their digital presence, with a 150% increase in searches, while ‘TikTok Shop’ saw a considerable 520% increase within retail searches.

Bukki Adedapo, UK Country Manager for Fiverr, commented: “In the UK we’ve seen a significant spike in businesses looking to expand their digital footprint through social media platforms, in particular TikTok. While marketing on social media is nothing new, it’s notable that platforms that began as vehicles for entertainment have evolved to become marketplaces where businesses sell products directly to customers on top of trying to maximise their online presence.”

TikTok-related services also saw considerable growth across other countries analyzed by Fiverr, including France, Italy and Israel.

Besides TikTok-related searches, Fiverr customers have also been searching for user-generated content creators, Facebook ads campaigns and website SEO. Fiverr says these searches suggest that Britain’s businesses are focusing on improving branding and online presence, and freelance creatives are helping them to stay ahead of trends.

Apart from shedding light on emerging trends and the importance of TikTok in today’s online landscape, Fiverr’s research has also revealed the essential role of freelancers in shaping digital strategies for businesses, offering a cost-effective and time-efficient way of tackling digital challenges.