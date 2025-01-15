This software may finally kill Windows on desktops for good, and I think Apple should buy it now

Parallels Desktop 20.2 introduce x86 Emulation on Apple Silicon

It's still an early technology preview, but it could have huge ramifications

Capable of running with Linux and Windows 10, it could help Apple make further inroads in enterprise markets

In 2020, Apple switched from Intel to its ARM-based Silicon and since then, running x86-based software on its hardware has been challenging.

To help this, Parallels, the virtual machine (VM) software for Mac users, has now released its latest version, Parallels Desktop 20.2, into public preview finally bringing x86 emulation to Apple Silicon.

The launch means developers can run, develop, and test 32-bit Windows apps in a native environment; especially useful for those working with legacy software yet to see ports to ARM-based systems.

A game changer?

By the company's own admission, however, the new version is very much a preview; boot times for Windows VMs range from two to seven minutes, depending on the hardware.

Even after booting, the responsiveness of the system lags, and creating a new virtual machine can take considerable time, up to 30 minutes for Windows and two hours for Linux.

Another major drawback is the lack of support for USB devices. This can be a problem for users who rely on external devices in their workflows, such as printers or scanners.

All virtual machines must run through Apple’s hypervisor and Parallels’ own can't be used, ruling out nested virtualization.

Furthermore, there's currently no sound in Intel-based VMs, and some Windows updates aren't working correctly. The emulator also only supports 64-bit VMs, though 32-bit applications remain compatible with them.

The current limitations makes it clear that this feature is not yet ready for mainstream use, but the potential is there, and I'm rooting for Parallels to iron out these issues so that it can once again become a powerful tool for enterprise users and developers using Macs in the Apple Silicon era.