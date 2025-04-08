This silent, fanless mini PC looks like a very refined and expensive Hi-Fi unit, and I'm surprised by how affordable it is

News
By published

UltraNUC Pro 14 supports three Intel 14th gen processors

Quiet PC UltraNUC Pro 14
(Image credit: Quiet PC)
  • Quiet PC’s configurator allows complete customization of the UltraNUC Pro 14
  • Choose between SSDs or HDDs for tailored storage options and speed
  • Dual-monitor support maximizes productivity with versatile display connectivity options

There are a number of silent mini PCs on the market, and the Quiet PC UltraNUC Pro 14 Fanless is the very latest.

The device looks to break away from the typical, generic design of fanless mini PCs thanks to its premium Akasa Turing RC Pro chassis, which doesn't only eliminate noise, but also makes the workstation look more like a high-end Hi-Fi unit than a traditional mini PC.

The UltraNUC Pro 14 Fanless is powered by Intel’s 14th gen mobile processors, and users can configure the system with options including Core 3 100U, Ultra 5 125H or Ultra 7 155H, all of which offer Turbo Frequency to boost performance.

SSDs and HDDs

You can buy the mini PC without storage, or select options including SSDs from brands like Kingston, Corsair, and Samsung, as well as 2.5-inch drives from Seagate and Samsung.

This device supports up to 64GB (2x 32GB) of dual-channel DDR5 SO-DIMM RAM, with speeds up to 5600MT/s for Ultra 5 and 7 models and 5200MT/s for Core 3, and users can pick from up to 16TB of storage in total (8TB SSD and 8TB HDD).

The SSDs offer silent operation and rapid boot times, so are ideal for users who prioritize speed and quiet, while the HDDs are better suited for users needing larger storage capacities.

The Ultra 7 and 5 NUCs feature Intel’s latest Iris Arc Graphics, which provides a notable boost in graphics performance, while the Core 3 version comes with the standard Intel Graphics.

In terms of connectivity, this device has one USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type-C port (20Gbps), three USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A ports, one USB 2.0 Type-A port, two HDMI 2.1 (TMDS) ports, and two Thunderbolt 4 Type-C ports, so users can connect two additional monitors or external devices. There's also one RJ45 LAN port, DC-in, and a Kensington Lock.

Quiet PC has a handy configurator system that allows customers to customize the UltraNUC Pro 14 Fanless as required. The default configuration costs £955, but the price can range from £787.40 to £3,834.04 depending on your preference.

You may also like

Efosa Udinmwen
Efosa Udinmwen
Freelance Journalist

Efosa has been writing about technology for over 7 years, initially driven by curiosity but now fueled by a strong passion for the field. He holds both a Master's and a PhD in sciences, which provided him with a solid foundation in analytical thinking. Efosa developed a keen interest in technology policy, specifically exploring the intersection of privacy, security, and politics. His research delves into how technological advancements influence regulatory frameworks and societal norms, particularly concerning data protection and cybersecurity. Upon joining TechRadar Pro, in addition to privacy and technology policy, he is also focused on B2B security products. Efosa can be contacted at this email: udinmwenefosa@gmail.com

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about pro
Aoostar WTR Max Mini PC

This Ryzen-powered NAS is barely bigger than a shoe box and can hold 11 SSDs and HDDs, delivering more than 500TB of storage
Lexar PLAY PRO microSDXC Express card

This is the world's first 1TB microSD Express card to go on sale, just in time for the launch of the new Nintendo Switch 2
Google AI Mode Lens

Google’s AI Mode can explain what you’re seeing even if you can’t
See more latest
Most Popular
Google AI Mode Lens
Google’s AI Mode can explain what you’re seeing even if you can’t
Midjourney V7
Midjourney V7 gives the AI image-maker power, speed, and correctly shaped hands
Aoostar WTR Max Mini PC
This Ryzen-powered NAS is barely bigger than a shoe box and can hold 11 SSDs and HDDs, delivering more than 500TB of storage
Lexar PLAY PRO microSDXC Express card
This is the world's first 1TB microSD Express card to go on sale, just in time for the launch of the new Nintendo Switch 2
Manus sign up on a mobile phone.
Manus, the much-hyped Chinese AI, has opened up public access, and you get 1,000 credits for free if you sign up now
Ransomware
Port of Seattle ransomware breach exposes data on around 90,000 people
Big Brother logo – a multicoloured eye with a star for a pupil
How to watch Celebrity Big Brother 2025 online from anywhere – stream new series for free, channels, start times
A laptop showing OpenAI Sora and a dog sitting at a table surrounded by fire
ChatGPT subscribers are getting frustrated with Sora restrictions and OpenAI outages – and I can't blame them
Racks of servers inside a data center.
Does Microsoft know something we don't? Tech giant cools down on AI data center investment as another report claims company pullbacks
An image of the Apple emoji keyboard on an iPhone
Apple has introduced 8 new emojis with iOS 18.4 - here they are, ranked from best to worst