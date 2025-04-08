This silent, fanless mini PC looks like a very refined and expensive Hi-Fi unit, and I'm surprised by how affordable it is
UltraNUC Pro 14 supports three Intel 14th gen processors
- Quiet PC’s configurator allows complete customization of the UltraNUC Pro 14
- Choose between SSDs or HDDs for tailored storage options and speed
- Dual-monitor support maximizes productivity with versatile display connectivity options
There are a number of silent mini PCs on the market, and the Quiet PC UltraNUC Pro 14 Fanless is the very latest.
The device looks to break away from the typical, generic design of fanless mini PCs thanks to its premium Akasa Turing RC Pro chassis, which doesn't only eliminate noise, but also makes the workstation look more like a high-end Hi-Fi unit than a traditional mini PC.
The UltraNUC Pro 14 Fanless is powered by Intel’s 14th gen mobile processors, and users can configure the system with options including Core 3 100U, Ultra 5 125H or Ultra 7 155H, all of which offer Turbo Frequency to boost performance.
SSDs and HDDs
You can buy the mini PC without storage, or select options including SSDs from brands like Kingston, Corsair, and Samsung, as well as 2.5-inch drives from Seagate and Samsung.
This device supports up to 64GB (2x 32GB) of dual-channel DDR5 SO-DIMM RAM, with speeds up to 5600MT/s for Ultra 5 and 7 models and 5200MT/s for Core 3, and users can pick from up to 16TB of storage in total (8TB SSD and 8TB HDD).
The SSDs offer silent operation and rapid boot times, so are ideal for users who prioritize speed and quiet, while the HDDs are better suited for users needing larger storage capacities.
The Ultra 7 and 5 NUCs feature Intel’s latest Iris Arc Graphics, which provides a notable boost in graphics performance, while the Core 3 version comes with the standard Intel Graphics.
In terms of connectivity, this device has one USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type-C port (20Gbps), three USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A ports, one USB 2.0 Type-A port, two HDMI 2.1 (TMDS) ports, and two Thunderbolt 4 Type-C ports, so users can connect two additional monitors or external devices. There's also one RJ45 LAN port, DC-in, and a Kensington Lock.
Quiet PC has a handy configurator system that allows customers to customize the UltraNUC Pro 14 Fanless as required. The default configuration costs £955, but the price can range from £787.40 to £3,834.04 depending on your preference.
