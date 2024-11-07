This new Microsoft Teams update might finally make it easier to find the people you're looking for

Microsoft Teams is improving its search function

Simply type in a name, and it will display linked content

The update is rolling out now for Teams users on Windows and Mac

Finding the right information or content you need on Microsoft Teams should soon get a lot easier thanks to a new update.

The video conferencing platform has revealed it is upgrading its search function to let users search for content related to specific people.

It is hoped that the change will lead not only to an improved overall search experience, but a much quicker way for users to track down the content they need, particularly in a work setting where different files and folders may prove tricky to navigate.

Microsoft Teams improves search

In a typically brief entry on the Microsoft 365 roadmap, the upgrade, simply named "improved people search" is described as helping users get "relevant content suggestions".

There will apparently be no need for a big overhaul or upgrade, with users simply needing to type the name of the person they are looking for into the existing Microsoft Teams search bar. Then, select the right filter to narrow down the results, and hey presto - hopefully the content you need.

The update will be available to all Microsoft Teams users on Windows desktop and Mac across the world, and is rolling out now.

The move is the latest in a series of upgrades to Microsoft Teams as it looks to remain useful and intuitive for users everywhere.

Recently, the platform announced it would finally be allowing users to change the sound of their Microsoft Teams notifications to whatever they like, hopefully lessening the chance they would be shocked out of a productive streak.

Another recent upgrade means users will be able to reserve desks when arriving at their workplace or office by plugging in to shared desks, hopefully letting them get online and working without any hassle.

And perhaps most importantly, users will now get the option to select their preferred skin tone for Microsoft Teams reactions and emojis - as previously, only a single skin tone option has been available, giving users more personalization options.