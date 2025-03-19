Elecom’s 9,000mAh sodium-ion battery offers superior safety and longevity

The first sodium-ion mobile battery sets new standards but remains costly

Retains temperature of -35°C to 50°C in extreme conditions

Elecom has introduced the world’s first sodium-ion mobile batteries, the DE-C55L-9000BK and DE-C55L-9000LGY, featuring a 9,000mAh capacity and prioritizing safety, longevity, and sustainability over traditional lithium-ion alternatives, making them a strong contender for the best portable power station.

Per PC Watch (originally in Japanese), the battery features a USB Type-C port with 45W output and 30W input, an 18W USB Type-A output, support for USB PD / PPS fast-charging protocols, a low-current mode, and a simultaneous charging function that allows users to charge both the power bank and their devices at the same time, offering performance that rivals those in the best laptops for all day computing.

The downside is its bulkier design and heavier weight of approximately 350g, comparable to that of an average 20,000mAh lithium-ion mobile power bank, which may limit its appeal despite its potential to rival the batteries in the best business smartphones.

More expensive and bulkier - but safer and last longer

Elecom's sodium-ion battery operates in extreme climates temperatures ranging from -35°C to 50°C, while its design incorporates sustainability by using recycled plastic for the casing and paper-based packaging to minimize waste.

This reduces reliance on environmentally damaging mining operations and supports sustainable resource management, as its sodium-ion battery eliminates the need for rare metals like cobalt and lithium, unlike traditional lithium-ion batteries.

Currently, the battery does not fall under Japan’s PSE certification due to the novelty of sodium-ion technology, but Elecom has conducted similar safety tests to ensure compliance with existing standards.

However, disposal remains a challenge as it is not yet part of standard electronic recycling programs, requiring users to contact local authorities, Elecom’s support center, or designated drop-off locations.

This new battery offers several advantages over lithium-ion technology, significantly reducing the risk of thermal runaway, a common safety concern, by remaining stable even in extreme conditions and lowering the chances of fires or explosions.

Another key benefit is its lifespan, lasting up to ten times longer than conventional lithium-ion cells, with daily use potentially extending its life to over a decade, making it a durable solution for users needing reliability.

Nevertheless, the limited adoption of sodium-ion technology makes the battery expensive, with a retail price of 9,980 yen (around $67), and even with a limited-time discount lowering it to 8,980 yen ($60), it remains costly compared to lithium-based alternatives.