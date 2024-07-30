This 16TB SSD NAS is so small it fits in your backpocket — and yet it packs a full-fledged Arm PC, has a battery, delivers personal cloud storage and can even transform into a wireless drive

The UnifyDrive UT2 is a pocket-sized, 16TB SSD NAS solution aimed at creatives and professionals who need to manage large amounts of data on the go. It offers instant one-tap secure file transfers from SD/CFe/TF cards without an internet connection, and supports Wi-Fi 6, data synchronization and high-speed remote access.

The UT2 boasts a 16TB expandable storage capacity via dual M.2 slots that support NVMe SSDs and transfer speeds up to 8Gbps. It’s powered by a Rockchip RK3588 CPU with a 4-core ARM Cortex-A55 architecture, an ARM Mali-G610 GPU, and 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

The UT2 can be used as a USB flash drive by plugging it into your computer via a type-C data port. It supports fast data transfer through Type C, USB A, TF, and CFE interfaces, with speeds up to 600mbps.

AI powered data management

The built-in battery provides access to and management of large files during power outages or while on the go, and it’s compatible with any power bank for extended use. CPU and hard drive temperature monitoring are built in, and the UT2 features a customized quiet fan that adjusts its speed based on temperature for efficient cooling.

The UT2 protects your data with with two-factor authentication, hard drive encryption, and a zero-backdoor policy. AI powered data management offers natural language search, auto photo/document identification, and smart chronological organization.

The drive also supports immersive cinematic experiences by connecting directly to projectors, TVs, or VR goggles via HDMI, Type-C, or DP for 8K content.

The UnifyDrive UT2 is set to launch on Kickstarter around September 15 with super early bird pricing from $399.

