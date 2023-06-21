There's a new gen AI tool to help workers spot malicious emails

Email security platform IRONSCALES hopes to make everyone aware of suspicious items in their inbox thanks to a new generative AI tool: Themis Co-pilot for Microsoft Outlook.

Now available in beta, Themis Co-pilot makes use of OpenAI's GPT models to provide chat assistance for self-service threat reporting. The Large Language Model (LLM) behind it is called PhishLLM and is hosted within the IRONSCALES infrastructure.

The firm notes that Business Email Compromise (BEC) and phishing attacks are on the rise, and "expose vulnerabilities in traditional email security solutions with social engineering tactics." It also cites its own research that organizations are expecting BEC attacks to increase by 43% over the course of this year.

BEC and Phishing

When it comes to phishing attacks, the human element is most often exposed according to IRONSCALES. Again it cites research, this time from the 2023 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report (DBIR), which found that nearly three-quarters of breaches involved a human element.

Themis Co-pilot, therefore, is designed to give all workers powers of detecting fake and malicious emails, regardless of their role or security skills. Users can query suspicious emails with the AI, giving them real-time insights and allowing to confidentially report threats.

IRONSCALES also claims that Themis Co-pilot will lower false positive rates that users report, freeing up the valuable time of security teams even more.

In addition, as Themis Co-pilot is used more and more to report threats, it will utilize machine learning to automatically detect similar threats in future.

The Co-pilot builds on the work of Themis AI, which IRONSCALES claims is the industry's first AI-powered security analyst. It leverages a large dataset sourced from millions of users in order to prevent breaches from occurring, via a process of 'reinforcement learning from human feedback' (RLHF).

"With the introduction of Themis Co-pilot, we’re delivering the next innovation that will help end users, of any skill level, improve their ability to stop attacks without adding additional cost or complexity to the organization,” said Eyal Benishti, CEO of IRONSCALES.