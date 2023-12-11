The rise of the garage and garden: An increase in secondary TVs

As we are constantly reminded, the digital landscape is ever evolving with tech innovation impacting how we work, rest and play. As more devices integrate and are able to start speaking to each other, technology is becoming a regular feature in our everyday lives and how we create efficiencies or enhance experiences within the home. Even the most sacred fixture of our homes – the television – is playing a new role in our daily lives. TVs are also no longer confined to the living room; they are venturing into interesting new territories, shaping our viewing experience in ways we couldn't have imagined.

‘Secondary TVs’ – those located outside of the living room – were once an afterthought and mainly limited to the bedroom or spare room. Our latest consumer trends data however, has unearthed an interesting development. Increasingly people are using their secondary TVs in unique spots such as their garages and gardens. What is also emerging is that these aren't just ‘screens’; they are the driving force behind fitness routines, outdoor parties, sporting events, and entertaining at home.

So, what’s driving this change?

Zeena Hill Social Links Navigation Director of TV/AV at Samsung UK.

The evolution of indoor and outdoor living

Perhaps inspired by those months of lockdown and new ways of working, people are looking closely at their home and how they can really make the most of it. The lockdown experience acted as a catalyst to redefine the way we view our living spaces, making them more adaptable than ever.

Secondary TVs have played a pivotal role in redefining the boundaries between indoor and outdoor living, offering immersive experiences that extend beyond the conventional living room.

The lockdown periods prompted a surge in home entertainment, encouraging people to explore innovative ways to create enjoyable experiences within their living spaces. Since then we have witnessed a shift in the balance of time spent at home versus spending time out and about. This is not just as a result of the pandemic but also a response to the rising cost of living, as people seek out ways to make the most of their homes for entertainment and leisure.

Through our insights here at Samsung, we’ve found that our customers are increasingly repurposing their older living room TVs when they upgrade and finding new uses for them in different spaces. Nearly 1 in 5 people in the UK (17%) are now using TVs in their gardens and outbuildings, reflecting the desire for a seamless transition between indoor and outdoor spaces, with the entertainment experience moving beyond traditional areas of the home.

Moreover, the adaptability of secondary TVs speaks to a broader theme of sustainability. Rather than discarding older screens, consumers are finding innovative ways to repurpose the simultaneously reducing electronic waste and minimizing their environmental footprint.

Outdoor spaces redefined

Secondary TVs in the garden have witnessed a remarkable surge in popularity. In particular they have emerged as the go-to choice for sports enthusiasts, with a staggering 58% of users tuning in for some of the year’s most notable sporting events outside. Beyond sports, an additional 34% use them for shows and movies to recreate the outdoor cinema experience. With top-notch sound quality and cinematic visuals, these secondary TVs bring all different types of cultural experiences to life.

Our data underlines how these screens have seamlessly integrated into our outdoor lives, particularly in the warmer months so you don’t need to compromise on enjoying the better weather. As screens have become more durable and weather-proof this trend is starting to encourage outdoor socializing into the colder months too as people enjoy their favorite programs around a firepit or under blankets.

The other space that is gaining popularity is the garage. No longer being viewed as just a storage space it is being transformed into a hub for workouts, gaming dens, and cinematic experiences. Interestingly, our findings here at Samsung indicate that older TVs, once pride of place in the lounge, are often repurposed and wall-mounted in this space.

The future of secondary TVs

Looking ahead, we anticipate that as we replace more recent iterations of our TVs, it will lead to innovative and connected uses of secondary TVs within the home. As TVs continue to evolve with better screen quality and additional features, secondary TVs will find new applications. Those that have the space are converting spare rooms into home cinemas and games rooms where TVs can have again pride of place.

In addition to this evolving landscape, SmartThings by Samsung plays a role in transforming TVs into a central hub for a smarter home – so no matter where you are you can manage various aspects of your home from lighting and heating through to security monitoring and operating domestic appliances such as vacuum cleaners and your oven – all directly from the TV screen. With more TVs around the house it means you don’t always need your phone with you in order to manage your home.

As we continue to repurpose and redefine our homes, secondary TVs will remain a key component to providing entertainment throughout. They represent a sustainable approach to utilizing technology and will become an ever-important factor in connected living.

