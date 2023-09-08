The demand for hybrid working isn't going anywhere

Despite a clear industry-wide push to return to the office being enforced by the likes of Meta, Google, and Amazon, most workers are still longing for suitable and practical hybrid working setups - and many companies are simply failing to offer this.

The news comes from Deloitte, whose 2023 Connected Consumer Survey noted that the majority (56%) of workers would like virtual options for their future work, up from half (50%) last year.

Its annual survey noted a downward trend in the number of workers seeking a completely or mostly in-person work environment (37%, down from 44% in 2022), and an upward trend in the number of workers who prefer a blend of remote and in-person work (28%, up from 21% in 2022).

Is hybrid working here to stay?

Recently, it has seemed like many CEOs are speaking out about workplace productivity benefits relating to in-person work, however its effects more personally have failed to have been brought up so frequently.

According to Deloitte, 45% said working from home improved family relationships, and 40% noticed better emotional well-being. Overall, four in five noticed either their family relationships, workplace relationships, emotional well-being, or resilience had improved.

On the flip end of that, burnout and stress among remote workers were down by four percentage points this year compared to last.

Even so, many companies are still failing their employees when it comes to giving them the right tools and resources for working remotely. Almost one-quarter (23%) say that the systems they access for work don’t work well enough - a number quite significantly up on the 16% that shared the same feeling in 2022.

Are more companies begin to vocalize their positive feelings toward in-person working, and workers continue to seek more flexible routines, precisely what the future of hybrid and remote working holds right now remains to be seen.