The brains behind our favorite VPN want to be your gateway to more than 200 AI models

The team behind Nord Security, Tesonet, Hostinger, Oxylabs launches AI orchestration platform

The orchestration platform aims to resolve a major pain point, deploying AI LLMs at scale seamlessly

$8 million raised to help enterprises handle the mounting amount of LLMs, with more than 200 now supported

As artificial intelligence tools rapidly evolve, businesses face growing challenges in managing AI models, balancing costs, and ensuring reliable performance.

Nexos.ai, a new unified AI orchestration platform from the founders of business VPN vendor Nord is designed to help enterprises deploy AI at scale by addressing these challenges; providing access to over 200 AI models to simplify their integration into enterprise

The company has secured $8 million in funding from investors, including Olivier Pomel, CEO of Datadog; Sebastian Siemiatkowski, CEO of Klarna; Ilkka Paananen, CEO of Supercell; and Avishai Abrahami, CEO of Wix.com.

Nexos.ai launch

Tomas Okmanas and Eimantas Sabaliauskas, co-founders of Nord Security and now Nexos.ai, faced challenges in integrating AI across various companies even after spending over $100,000 on large language models (LLMs) in some cases.

Feedback from businesses also revealed a lack in infrastructure capable of supporting scalable, high-quality, and cost-effective AI applications. Nexos.ai also includes models from providers such as OpenAI, Google, and Meta, to assist enterprises in managing their AI operations.

“Companies know that AI is an operational and competitive necessity, but they’re drowning in the challenges of managing multiple models, controlling costs and ensuring accurate and reliable performance,” Okmanas said.

“At the same time, AI models are becoming increasingly autonomous and capable of handling complex tasks with minimal human intervention. We’ve built nexos.ai to be the enterprise-grade platform that makes working with AI as intuitive as working with human teams – providing the infrastructure and oversight to make sure these models perform at their best while remaining cost-effective and secure."

Scheduled for release in early 2025, the platform is already being tested by international companies to cater for automated customer support.